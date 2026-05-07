Trooper training: Misericordia joins growing number of schools partnering with Pa. state police

Pennsylvania needs state troopers. Area colleges want to help fill that need.

The whirring of a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter over Misericordia University captivated the campus Thursday — bringing attention to the latest school to offer the chance to begin state trooper training while still a college student.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Misericordia President Daniel Myers speaks about the opportunities that the new program with state police will provide students.

“If you saw or heard the helicopter come in today, that's certainly a dramatic entrance, and it's fitting this moment is a dramatic moment for us here at the university,” said Daniel J. Myers, Misericordia president. “Careers in law enforcement matter deeply. They are careers of service, responsibility and leadership.”

How the program works

State police established the Academy Internship Program in late 2025. It allows seniors at participating schools to earn their remaining credits needed for a degree by successfully completing cadet basic training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Lycoming College in Williamsport also announced participation in the program this week.

“This agreement allows our students to seamlessly transition from the classroom to a rewarding career in law enforcement, gaining invaluable hands-on experience that perfectly complements their liberal arts education," Kerry Richmond, professor of criminal justice and criminology at Lycoming, said in a news release.

1 of 5 — 05072026_Miseri006.jpg Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Kyle Schaad is greeted by the State Police Ghost Robotics Quadruped after landing the helicopter at Misericordia University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 05072026_Miseri005.jpg Cpl. Matthew Knock of the state police Special Emergency Response Team operates a Ghost Robotics Quadruped using an Xbox controller. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 05072026_Miseri002.jpg A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter lands on the MacDowell Lawn at Misericordia University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 05072026_Miseri010.jpg An onlooker takes photos of the state police helicopter's arrival at Misericordia University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 05072026_Miseri009.jpg The Pennsylvania State Police Quadruped stands with speakers during the announcement at Misericordia University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Keystone College and Luzerne County Community College were among the first schools to join late last year, and other schools include: Alvernia University, Central Penn College, DeSales University, Elizabethtown College, Erie County Community College, Harrisburg University, Mercyhurst University, Northampton Community College, Penn Highlands Community College, Saint Vincent College, Waynesburg University and York College of Pennsylvania.

“We hope those numbers continue to rise, and we're going to keep continuing to work with all those universities to make it happen,” said Trooper Clint Long, a member of the Bureau of Training and Education. “This unique internship program will give students the opportunity of a hands-on education and training experience while attending the Pennsylvania State Police Academy during the last semester of their senior year. Students become cadets and will learn material relating to criminal law, traffic law, mental health, use of force, just to name a few, and to develop into becoming Pennsylvania state troopers.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Trooper Clint Long discusses the new program between the state police and Misericordia University.

The program allows students to finish their degree and become a state trooper at the same time. Instead of classroom time to earn their remaining credits, students will finish their training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The program is not limited to criminal justice majors, and participating colleges may apply the credits toward any degree program they choose.

At Misericordia, the partnership is designed specifically for criminology majors.

Recruitment efforts

Gov. Josh Shapiro eliminated the college credit requirement for applications in 2023 , in an effort to boost law enforcement recruitment.

Since then, state police have seen a nearly 60% increase in the number of cadet applicants. Approximately 50% of the state troopers who were accepted into and graduated from the academy after the change took effect would not have been eligible to apply if the requirement had not been eliminated, according to state police.

Academy training is approximately 28 weeks of rigorous physical activities and educational coursework. After graduating from the academy, base salary is $71,647. Salary increases yearly, with it reaching $96,225 in the fifth year.

From classroom to career

A crowd gathered around the helicopter after it landed in Luzerne County, and a robotic police dog walked across the grassy lawn. Students had the chance to speak to state troopers and learn more about law enforcement careers.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Misericordia University junior John Scheimreif says the new program with state police will benefit students.

Junior John Scheimreif hopes for a career in law enforcement or the federal government. Students will benefit from the new program, he said.

“I feel like it provides a seamless transition from classroom to your career with the Pennsylvania State Police, and I personally look forward to the collaboration and everything this will achieve,” he said. “I think this is a great opportunity for many people.”