Bloom for Women

Headquarters Office

3918 Chipman Road

Easton, PA 18045

Phone: (610) 866-5755

Email: info@bloomforwomem.org

Resource Line: (484) 268-8581

Lehigh County Program Office

532 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

By Appointment Only

Bloom Creative Studio

34 Broadway

Bangor, PA 18013

Phone: (610) 588-4775

My Sister's Closet

3650 Nazareth Pike, Suite 13

Bethlehem, PA 18020

Phone: (610) 866-5715

National Sex Trafficking Hotline:

1-888-373-7888

Hours : Monday through Friday: 9 am-5 pm

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Guests : Carol Andersen, CEO, Bloom

Vickie Nisbet, Director of Development

Ashley Caravello, Director of Operations

Mission: Providing a sanctuary and continuum of care to heal, empower, and employ survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation