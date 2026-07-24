Bloom for Women
Bloom for Women
Headquarters Office
3918 Chipman Road
Easton, PA 18045
Phone: (610) 866-5755
Email: info@bloomforwomem.org
Resource Line: (484) 268-8581
Lehigh County Program Office
532 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
By Appointment Only
Bloom Creative Studio
34 Broadway
Bangor, PA 18013
Phone: (610) 588-4775
My Sister's Closet
3650 Nazareth Pike, Suite 13
Bethlehem, PA 18020
Phone: (610) 866-5715
National Sex Trafficking Hotline:
1-888-373-7888
Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 am-5 pm
Closed Saturdays and Sundays
Guests: Carol Andersen, CEO, Bloom
Vickie Nisbet, Director of Development
Ashley Caravello, Director of Operations
Mission: Providing a sanctuary and continuum of care to heal, empower, and employ survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation
Social Media Platforms: Instagram / YouTube