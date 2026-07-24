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Community Connection

Bloom for Women

Published July 24, 2026 at 12:38 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Bloom for Women
Headquarters Office
3918 Chipman Road
Easton, PA  18045
Phone: (610) 866-5755
Email: info@bloomforwomem.org
Resource Line: (484) 268-8581

Lehigh County Program Office
532 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA  18101
By Appointment Only

Bloom Creative Studio
34 Broadway
Bangor, PA 18013
Phone: (610) 588-4775

My Sister's Closet
3650 Nazareth Pike, Suite 13
Bethlehem, PA  18020
Phone: (610) 866-5715

National Sex Trafficking Hotline:
1-888-373-7888

Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 am-5 pm
Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Guests: Carol Andersen, CEO, Bloom
Vickie Nisbet, Director of Development
Ashley Caravello, Director of Operations

Mission: Providing a sanctuary and continuum of care to heal, empower, and employ  survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation

Social Media Platforms: Instagram / YouTube

Community Connection