Ex-MLB outfielder Dykstra gets probation, fine in Pike County drug-related case

A Pike County judge sentenced former Major League Baseball player Len Dykstra on Thursday to serve a year on probation and pay a $500 fine in a drug-related case.

President Judge Gregory H. Chelak also ordered Dykstra to pay court costs and stay alcohol- and illegal drug-free during probation and out of places where alcohol is served.

The former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder waived his formal county court arraignment, pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia and was sentenced all in one day.

Dykstra said nothing about his case during the hearing other than to take responsibility for his behavior. He answered “yes” when his lawyer, attorney Thomas Mincer, asked multiple questions about the nature of and his understanding of the hearing.

Chelak commended Dykstra’s pursuit of recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. The judge noted Dykstra recently passed a screening test.

“I was glad to hear that and certainly wish you well,” the judge said.

Mincer convinced Chelak to allow for an exception to the ban on visiting places that serve alcohol. He said Dykstra’s appearances at baseball-related events and contribute to his income.

“In the end, Mr. Dykstra just use common sense, obey the restrictions and (do) not imbibe alcohol,” Chelak said.

“Thank-you, your honor,” Dykstra said.

Dykstra, 63, a California native living in Scranton as he recovers from substance abuse, declined to comment through a spokesman as he left the courthouse.

The plea agreement

The former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia while a passenger in another Scranton man’s car on New Year’s Eve in Greene Twp. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of possessing crack cocaine was dropped.

State police pulled over a 2015 GMC Sierra driving erratically on Route 507. The driver, Kevin Zelna, 38, was charged driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After police arrested Zelna, Dykstra asked to get his belongings out of the car. In the glove compartment, police found a small satchel belonging to Dykstra containing crack and a smoking pipe. Dykstra told the trooper Zelna put both in the satchel.

“The reality is Mr. Dykstra was not in any way involved in driving an automobile,” Mincer, Dykstra’s lawyer said “He was at the wrong place, with the wrong time, with the wrong person. He takes complete responsibility for that in this matter. He is going to zip through his probation. There will be no problems, we're clear on that.”

Zelna's case remains pending in county court.

Staying sober

The Rev. Dennis D'Augostine, a pastor at Steamtown Church in Scranton who has guided Dykstra during his recovery, said the former ballplayer, who wore uniform number 4, began his recovery on Jan. 4 and will reach six months sober on July 4.

He noted the judge’s pleasure about Dykstra’s drug test.

“Historically, he didn't fare so well in the past with passing these kinds of tests,” D’Augostine said, referring to Dykstra’s past arrest on drug charges in other states.

He said Dykstra is thankful to Mincer, attorney Matt Blit, his other lawyer, and staff at Geisinger Marworth and Clearbrook, both local drug treatment centers.

“I think throwing the guy a victory bone is just a big deal,” D’Augustine said. “The fact that he's sober and clean six months, that's really the message I think I personally want people to hear.”

He called the sentencing “a big win in (Dykstra’s) ability to move forward.”

“He’s grateful for all the support that he's had from his family, his friends, his church,” D’Augostine said.

Arriving in Scranton

Dykstra wound up in Scranton rehabilitating from a stroke at Allied Services. A staff member there connected him to D’Augostine, the pastor said.

“He's really working on his health and his well-being, and that's the most important,” Mincer said. “He's had some health issues that we're really trying to get him through, but I can say the last year, almost a year, that I've been dealing with him, he has done everything he can to show that he's not a bad guy.”