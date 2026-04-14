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Lackawanna College, Basalyga to partner for health sciences, gateway project at long-vacant Scranton building

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
Lackawanna College health sciences programs will be housed on two floors in the Scranton Center building at 401 Adams Ave.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna College health sciences programs will be housed on two floors in the Scranton Center building at 401 Adams Ave.

A long-vacant building in Scranton’s downtown will provide classrooms for health sciences programs and become a gateway to the Lackawanna College campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The college purchased the property at the corner of Mulberry Street and Adams Avenue more than a decade ago, with plans to renovate the six-story building. But school leaders eventually deemed the required work too costly, so they sought to sell 401 Adams Ave. in 2024.

A company owned by Scranton developer John Basalyga has purchased the building and will complete its redevelopment, including space for the college and for other uses. The college will then lease the space, and an agreement has been finalized.

“We are excited to partner with Lackawanna College to breathe new life into 401 Adams,” Basalyga, president and CEO of JBAS Realty, said in a news release. “This project represents more than redevelopment — it represents opportunity. By creating a modern academic environment and opening the door for future commercial and residential uses, we’re investing in the future of Scranton and supporting the college’s mission to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals. We look forward to delivering a building the community can be proud of.”

A rendering shows the plans for the former "Scranton Center."
Courtesy of Lackawanna College
A rendering shows the plans for the former "Scranton Center."

Renovations planned

Lackawanna purchased the 1970s property — including the six-story building, a courtyard and two-story building — known as the “Scranton Center” or "Adams Plaza" in 2014.

The college renovated the smaller building, turning it into a dining hall and home for the culinary arts program.

In 2022, the college announced plans to renovate the larger building and create the Center for Technology Innovation. Instead, the college broke ground for that project on Wyoming Avenue in December.

A purchase price for the six-story building was not immediately available Tuesday. The project is being completed in partnership with 401 Adams LLC, a sister company of JBAS Realty and its parent, The Basalyga Group.

Lackawanna College purchased the Scranton Center property in 2014.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna College purchased the Scranton Center property in 2014.

Leaders say the property will become the gateway to the college’s Scranton campus while supporting other needs within the city. 401 Adams LLC will deliver approximately 34,000 square feet of redesigned academic space to support growth in much-needed healthcare-related fields in the region. The second and third floors will feature modern instructional space for the college’s health science programs, including nursing, sonography, surgical technology, certified medical assistant and physical therapist assistant.

The remaining space will be part of the larger mixed-use redevelopment, with potential uses including retail, apartments, dorms, office and professional space.

“The redevelopment of 401 Adams marks a transformative moment for Lackawanna College and for the city of Scranton,” said Jill A. Murray, college president and chief innovation officer. “For years, we’ve envisioned creating a modern, purpose‑built home for our growing health science programs, and this partnership now makes that vision a reality. John Basalyga’s investment ensures our students will learn in state‑of‑the‑art spaces that match the caliber of their aspirations and the region’s workforce needs. We are incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful for the collaboration that brought us here.”

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CollegeJBAS RealtyJohn BasalygaScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News