Lackawanna College, Basalyga to partner for health sciences, gateway project at long-vacant Scranton building

A long-vacant building in Scranton’s downtown will provide classrooms for health sciences programs and become a gateway to the Lackawanna College campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The college purchased the property at the corner of Mulberry Street and Adams Avenue more than a decade ago, with plans to renovate the six-story building. But school leaders eventually deemed the required work too costly, so they sought to sell 401 Adams Ave. in 2024.

A company owned by Scranton developer John Basalyga has purchased the building and will complete its redevelopment, including space for the college and for other uses. The college will then lease the space, and an agreement has been finalized.

“We are excited to partner with Lackawanna College to breathe new life into 401 Adams,” Basalyga, president and CEO of JBAS Realty, said in a news release. “This project represents more than redevelopment — it represents opportunity. By creating a modern academic environment and opening the door for future commercial and residential uses, we’re investing in the future of Scranton and supporting the college’s mission to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals. We look forward to delivering a building the community can be proud of.”

Courtesy of Lackawanna College A rendering shows the plans for the former "Scranton Center."

Renovations planned

Lackawanna purchased the 1970s property — including the six-story building, a courtyard and two-story building — known as the “Scranton Center” or "Adams Plaza" in 2014.

The college renovated the smaller building, turning it into a dining hall and home for the culinary arts program.

In 2022, the college announced plans to renovate the larger building and create the Center for Technology Innovation. Instead, the college broke ground for that project on Wyoming Avenue in December.

A purchase price for the six-story building was not immediately available Tuesday. The project is being completed in partnership with 401 Adams LLC, a sister company of JBAS Realty and its parent, The Basalyga Group.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lackawanna College purchased the Scranton Center property in 2014.

Leaders say the property will become the gateway to the college’s Scranton campus while supporting other needs within the city. 401 Adams LLC will deliver approximately 34,000 square feet of redesigned academic space to support growth in much-needed healthcare-related fields in the region. The second and third floors will feature modern instructional space for the college’s health science programs, including nursing, sonography, surgical technology, certified medical assistant and physical therapist assistant.

The remaining space will be part of the larger mixed-use redevelopment, with potential uses including retail, apartments, dorms, office and professional space.

“The redevelopment of 401 Adams marks a transformative moment for Lackawanna College and for the city of Scranton,” said Jill A. Murray, college president and chief innovation officer. “For years, we’ve envisioned creating a modern, purpose‑built home for our growing health science programs, and this partnership now makes that vision a reality. John Basalyga’s investment ensures our students will learn in state‑of‑the‑art spaces that match the caliber of their aspirations and the region’s workforce needs. We are incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful for the collaboration that brought us here.”

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026.