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UP TO DATE

Shapiro meets Archbald residents, announces finalized data center development standards

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Shapiro meets Archbald residents, says new data center standards will empower communities

Gov. Josh Shapiro heard from residents in Archbald who are worried about the cumulative impacts of data center campuses planned for their community. He visited the borough Wednesday, after releasing final standards for the data center industry to follow in order to get state support.

Ethics report: Luzerne County township supervisor had employees work on his home on public dime

David Slezak, a Pittston Twp. supervisor, routinely had township employees empty his home's septic tank and upgrade his home over a four-year period, according to the state Ethics Commission.

PLANT PEOPLE: New Kingston nonprofit, community garden rooted in sustainability, education

An empty plot of land in Kingston has quickly transformed into a vibrant portal to discovery and an initiative to combat food insecurity.

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UP TO DATE Data CentersGov. Josh ShapiroPennsylvania State Ethics CommissionPittston TownshipArchbald BoroughLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyKingstonPlant PeopleDavid Slezak
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News