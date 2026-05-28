Shapiro meets Archbald residents, announces finalized data center development standards

Shapiro meets Archbald residents, says new data center standards will empower communities

Gov. Josh Shapiro heard from residents in Archbald who are worried about the cumulative impacts of data center campuses planned for their community. He visited the borough Wednesday, after releasing final standards for the data center industry to follow in order to get state support.

Ethics report: Luzerne County township supervisor had employees work on his home on public dime

David Slezak, a Pittston Twp. supervisor, routinely had township employees empty his home's septic tank and upgrade his home over a four-year period, according to the state Ethics Commission.

PLANT PEOPLE: New Kingston nonprofit, community garden rooted in sustainability, education

An empty plot of land in Kingston has quickly transformed into a vibrant portal to discovery and an initiative to combat food insecurity.