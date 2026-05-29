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Sports Voices

Roger and Bob talk WBS Penguins, high school lacrosse and mourning NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Fox 56's Bob Ide are in the WVIA podcast studio this week talking about hockey, high school lacrosse and the death of a NASCAR driver in his prime.

Bob caught up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the team was preparing for its first Eastern Conference Final since 2014. We'll hear from defenseman Finn Harding and coach Kirk MacDonald.

The high school lacrosse state playoffs start next week, and Bob is keeping his eyes on the Scranton boys and the Abington Heights girls, among other teams.

On a somber note, Bob spoke with NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs about champion racer Kyle Busch, who died last week at the age of 41.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices High school sportsWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsBob IdeFOX56Kirk MacDonaldFinn HardingTy GibbsKyle BuschNASCAR
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News