Roger and Bob talk WBS Penguins, high school lacrosse and mourning NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Fox 56's Bob Ide are in the WVIA podcast studio this week talking about hockey, high school lacrosse and the death of a NASCAR driver in his prime.

Bob caught up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the team was preparing for its first Eastern Conference Final since 2014. We'll hear from defenseman Finn Harding and coach Kirk MacDonald.

The high school lacrosse state playoffs start next week, and Bob is keeping his eyes on the Scranton boys and the Abington Heights girls, among other teams.

On a somber note, Bob spoke with NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs about champion racer Kyle Busch, who died last week at the age of 41.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.