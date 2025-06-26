Lackawanna College to offer Division II sports, join Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Division II collegiate athletics will soon be played in the city of Scranton.

Lackawanna College will transition from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II "in the coming years," the school announced today.

The school, which last fall had the largest incoming class in its history, will join the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. PSAC includes 17 campuses in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Opponents will include Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield and Shippensburg University.

Lackawanna will be the third institution nationally to transition from the NJCAA directly to NCAA Division II and the first to do so with a football program.

College leaders called the move a “transformative moment,” as the school looks at ways to broaden offerings in both academics and athletics.

The school currently offers men’s baseball, basketball, football, soccer and wrestling, and women’s basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

As of fall 2024, Lackawanna had a record 1,952 undergraduate students. As many schools have struggled with declining enrollment in recent years, Lackawanna has seen growth. Over the last decade, undergraduate enrollment has increased by 30%.

The college announced last year it will merge with Peirce College in Philadelphia and retain the Lackawanna College name — a move expected to be official June 30.

Originally a junior college, Lackawanna dropped “junior” from its name in 2001. The private school began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2017, and now offers eight bachelor’s degree programs and 25 associate degree programs, along with more than 30 continuing education and professional certificates. Along with its main Scranton campus, the college offers six other locations throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania.

