Crash that killed Pa. state trooper underscores concerns about non-citizen CDLs

I-81 crash that killed Pa. trooper underscores concerns about granting CDLs to non-citizens

The union representing Pennsylvania state troopers is calling for answers after it emerged that the tractor-trailer driver accused of fatally striking Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. last week was in the U.S. illegally and had been granted a commercial driver's license in Massachusetts.

Former Bucknell coach charged with felony hazing in football player's death

A former Bucknell football coach faces hazing charges following the death of a player.

Bloody Revolutionary War massacre commemorated, America250 celebrated at Wyoming Monument

In 1778, 360 lives were lost during the battle and massacre of Wyoming in Northeast Pennsylvania. The violent moment in history is commemorated every year in Luzerne County.