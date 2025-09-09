Lackawanna College to open three skilled trade centers across state

Lackawanna College's expansion will continue, as the school plans to open three new satellite centers.

The centers — in Bethlehem, Chambersburg and Greensburg — will focus on skilled trades, the school announced Tuesday.

Courses may begin as early as the spring 2026 semester, pending approval by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has already received approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Skilled trade programs

All three locations will offer an associate degree program in welding and fabrication technology. The Bethlehem location will also offer associate degree programs in carpentry and construction technology as well as electrical technology. The Greensburg location is scheduled to launch its electrical technology program in fall 2026.

Certificate programs and additional degree programs, such as HVAC, are planned for the future at each location.

Expansion of Lackawanna College

The expansion of the college, headquartered in Scranton, comes after this summer's merger with Philadelphia-based Peirce College. Peirce, which delivers education primarily online, is now part of Lackawanna.

The new satellite locations will strengthen Lackawanna’s technical education and manufacturing programs while expanding the college’s

geographic presence into southern and western Pennsylvania, according to Jill Murray, Lackawanna president and chief innovation officer.

“There is increasing need across Pennsylvania for highly skilled workers in key trades, including welding, electrical, construction and carpentry. With the addition of these three satellite centers, we are establishing a strong pipeline of skilled workers right in the communities we serve,” Murray said in a news release. “Today’s students deserve more pathways to successful careers in their hometowns. At Lackawanna, we’re focused on expanding and investing in programs that enable Pennsylvanians to learn, work and make an impact right in their communities.”

Enrollment at the three new centers is now open.