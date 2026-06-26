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Sports Voices

Bucknell University researcher: Crowd size can influence World Cup game outcomes

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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It’s time to kick around some stats — for soccer and baseball.

Bob and Roger are in the WVIA podcast studio talking about research from Bucknell University professor Christopher Magee on crowd size and defensive tactics in soccer, and how those factors can determine World Cup game outcomes.

Who is likely to win? Bob didn't ask Magee to pick a specific team, but he had some thoughts about who the strongest contenders are, which you can read more about here.

Also this week, Bob notes that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are seeing strong spectator turnout. Per game attendance at PNC Field is up nearly 20% year-over-year, RailRiders officials said this week.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesWorld Cup 2026Bucknell UniversityChristopher MageeScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News