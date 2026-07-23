WVIA News honored with six Professional Keystone Media Awards for 2025 reporting

WVIA News has won six Professional Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association for its journalism during 2025.

They include a second consecutive first-place beat reporting award for reporter Sarah Hofius Hall, as well as recognition for WVIA's politics and government, feature reporting, lifestyle and entertainment reporting and features videos.

The annual awards contest is organized by the Harrisburg-based Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association to recognize "journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities."

The honorees are:

● Sarah Hofius Hall — First Place, Sports Beat Reporting, Beyond the Scoreboard

● Borys Krawczeniuk — Honorable mention, News Beat Reporting, politics and gov't

● Lydia McFarlane — Honorable mention, Feature Story, Clarks Summit memory cafe

● Haley O'Brien — 2nd place, lifestyle & entertainment beat, 1st & 2nd for features videos

"When we made the commitment to expand local journalism, we did so because we believed our communities deserved trusted, in-depth reporting that informs, connects, and serves the public. We never imagined our newsroom would achieve so much in such a short time," WVIA President & CEO Carla McCabe said.

"These awards are a reflection of the dedication of our journalists and the power of public media to tell the stories that matter to the communities we serve," McCabe added.

The awards will be presented Oct. 8 at the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon in Harrisburg.

More about the reporters and the work that was honored:

1 of 3 — LL001.jpg Members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team meet Dugout, the mascot of the Little League World Series. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 10152025_BlindFootball007.jpg Guy Gilyard talks to AJ Moncman as he hands out paperwork to other coaches. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 09252025_Cillo019.jpg Tom Cillo balances football with being a criminal justice major. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Sarah Hofius Hall — First Place, Sports Beat Reporting, 'Beyond the Scoreboard'

WVIA News launched the “Beyond the Scoreboard” sports beat in 2025, with Hall finding the stories that go beyond game coverage.

Through the beat, she spent time with a blind football coach, highlighted the accomplishments of special needs baseball players as they prepared for the Little League World Series and inspired others through telling the story of a 58-year-old college football player.

As WVIA News wrote in a submission for the award program, "In a polarizing world, sports bring people together. Sarah’s reporting helped accomplish that."

“Off the heels of last year’s First Place for Education Beat Reporting, Sarah clearly demonstrates a dedication to the stories that impact our listeners, readers and viewers. She challenges herself every day, regardless of the beat," WVIA News Managing Editor Faith Golay said.

"Her sports stories are fine examples of her ability to connect on and off the field and 'Beyond the Scoreboard.'"

Hall, who has covered education for 20 years, joined WVIA News in 2024. In 2025 she won a first-place news beat reporting award for her education coverage at WVIA.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin leaves a commissioners meeting on Feb. 19, 2025 before the second round of public comment.

Borys Krawczeniuk — Honorable mention, News Beat Reporting, politics and government

Veteran political reporter Krawczeniuk was recognized for his work on the politics and government beat last year, covering topics ranging from property tax reassessment and the resignation of a county commissioner to a congressman's finances and the death of a former mayor.

The following stories were submitted in consideration for the award:

● Q&A: Learning about Lackawanna County's reassessment, and how it could affect your property taxes

● McGloin ducks questions about whether he will resign as Lackawanna County commissioner

● Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairman confirms three names recommended to replace former County Commissioner Matt McGloin

● A taxing question: Landowners ask why Schuylkill gave reassessment estimates but Lackawanna hasn't

● Bresnahan says House rules thwart plan to put stocks, other investments in blind trust

● No regrets, no grudges: Scranton's Wenzel lost limbs in Vietnam, kept war and patriotism in perspective

Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in 2024.

Aimee Dilger Paula Baille leads the group of Sharon Hannamaker, Joe Edwards, Barb Edwards, and Murray Small in a playing of the bells.

Lydia McFarlane — Honorable mention, Feature Story, Clarks Summit memory cafe

Healthcare reporter McFarlane was recognized for a feature story she wrote on The Gathering Place's Memory Cafe, in Clarks Summit. It’s open to those with memory loss and their loved ones, who often become caregivers.

McFarlane described how programs like the Memory Cafe are becoming more important as Pennsylvania has more than three million older adults, which ranks fifth highest among elderly populations in the country.

McFarlane, who joined the news team in 2024, covers issues related to health insurance, health care, health policy and how they affect people in our communities.

Haley O'Brien — 2nd place, lifestyle & entertainment beat, 1st & 2nd for features videos

O'Brien, who left WVIA News recently to take a position with public broadcaster WITF in Harrisburg, was honored for the following work:

● 2nd place, lifestyle & entertainment beat — Way's Garden preserves history on Williamsport's 'Millionaire's Row'; Pocono Organics grows niche with 'tiny but mighty’ nutrient-packed microgreens; Harvesting summer crops and planting fall assortment at the Garden of Giving; Sensory garden sprouts at Lackawanna Blind Association; Back Mountain gardens to be showcased in Luzerne County garden tour.

● 1st place, features videos — Sensory garden sprouts at Lackawanna Blind Association.

● 2nd place, features videos — 'Saint Nick' featured on HGTV show for Waymart holiday display.

“Borys, Lydia and Haley each brought the voices of our communities to life in the stories showcased for this year’s awards," Golay said.

"We are so proud of the impact their work has had as part of the WVIA News Team,” she added.