Investing in Education: WVIA News Announces the Addition of Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall.

WVIA is thrilled to announce the addition of a new reporter to its growing news team. Sarah Hofius Hall will join the team with a focus on local and regional education stories in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, providing dedicated coverage and transparency on the topics that affect one of the most vulnerable populations in any region; the youth and those that serve them.

A trusted subject matter expert, Hall comes to WVIA with a wealth of experience in journalism and education. She was previously employed by The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, she covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores, to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah to the WVIA News team,” says WVIA News Director Julie Sidoni. “She is an experienced journalist with a deep understanding of the local education system and the issues that matter to our communities. Her talent, dedication, and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to provide our communities with essential news and information.”

Hall’s work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association. She received her degree in journalism from Ithaca College and resides in Clarks Summit with her family.

"I'm excited to bring my years of experience to a wider audience at WVIA,” said Hall. “I'm encouraged and inspired by the station's commitment to covering the news important to residents of this region, and I'm honored to have a role in that. As the education reporter, I look forward to visiting classrooms and campuses, telling important stories that can have a significant impact."

Bucking the national trends of shrinking staff and non-local ownership groups, WVIA continues to grow – and is quickly becoming the source for balanced, local news throughout the 22-county region it serves. Founded in 2022, WVIA News now features a team of seven full-time journalists.

“One of the core elements of the WVIA mission has always been education. We strive to educate our communities and provide support to our local schools, and we have done so since the 1970s,” stated WVIA President & CEO Carla McCabe. “We are ecstatic that we are able to take that a step further by providing education specific news coverage, ensuring an informed public and accountability on behalf of our educational institutions. When it comes to education, WVIA is an advocate, a resource, and now, a watchdog.”

Learn more about WVIA’s News Impact here.

