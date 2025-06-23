PLANT PEOPLE: Back Mountain gardens to be showcased in Luzerne County garden tour

Gardening can be a demanding hobby.

PLANT PEOPLE

An occasional feature highlighting gardening tips, projects and inspiration.

The weather is unpredictable and sometimes relentless, making it difficult to bring a vision to life.

But gardeners put in the work to create their own paradise, and often, they are the only ones to enjoy the fruits of their labors.

An event in the Back Mountain will showcase the work of some of the region’s best gardeners, inviting the public to visit private gardens at the 2025 Tour of Back Mountain Gardens Sat., Jun. 28.

Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

The event is hosted by the Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club and features six of the best gardens in Luzerne County.

Tickets must be purchased at the Dallas Township Municipal Building. When visitors pick them up, they’ll receive a map and addresses to six locations where they will wander elaborate gardens and learn from horticulture enthusiasts.

Susan French is chair of this year's event.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Elaine's garden in Shavertown is one of six that will be part of the 2025 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens.

“At each of the gardens, we're going to have exhibits by various garden-oriented companies like Creekside Gardens,” she said. They're going to be out at one of the gardens doing a demonstration on pollinator plants.”

Other presenters will include the Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County, the NEPA Bonsai Society, the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society and more.

“We also have CIP rehabilitation,” she added. “They're going to talk about exercises for gardeners, which I think it's a great idea, because believe me, we get stiff and we get sore.”

The gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Children under 12 will not be permitted and comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

The tour promises a day of education and inspiration.

“We can be kind of solitary creatures, in a way, because we spend a lot of time in our gardens, by ourselves, quite often, but it's nice to meet like-minded people who enjoy gardening,” French said. “And they'll learn things from each of these gardens.”

Recovering from a rainy spring

On a rainy June afternoon, Elaine is working to get her garden in tip-top shape. Elaine asked not to share her last name because her address is exclusive to those who buy tickets for the tour.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Elaine feeds her koi, some of which are over 10 years old.

She starts every day with one hour of pulling weeds.

“The only trouble is with this weather, I can weed today and tomorrow they're back,” she said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A covered sitting area with contrasting colors and stained glass windows.

Her garden in Shavertown has ample seating areas, which she says are for her to rest in between working.

There are many water features, including a koi pond and unique fountains around the property.

And it doesn’t take long to notice one recurring creature in her yard.

“There's a theme that I have here of bunnies and rabbits all over the place,” she said.

Like Easter eggs, the abundance of bunny statues might be missed at first. Elaine will challenge visitors to count just how many bunnies there are.

1 of 5 — 06142025_Garden003.jpg A theme throughout the garden is bunny rabbits. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 06142025_Garden009.jpg A favorite spot is the "secret Garden" where a tiny bunny party rests on a checkerboard grass and brick floor. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 06142025_Garden007.jpg Visitors will be challenged to count the bunnies throughout the garden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 06142025_Garden008.jpg Tiny bunnies line this pot. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 06142025_Garden013.jpg Bunnies are perched on tiny chairs at the garden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A brick wall and curved staircase leads to the "secret garden."

Elaine's garden is terraced with levels and a large flat surface where there was once a pool.

She spent ten years working in this garden, with the help of Huntsville Landscaping, to create this masterpiece with brick walls, a spiral staircase and a "secret garden."

“I kind of dream about it in bed at night,” she said. "And then I think, 'Oh, I could do that.' And then the Huntsville guys, they tell me, 'No we can't,' or 'Yes, we can.'"

Organizers expect hundreds of guests on Saturday, and they're hoping for a beautiful sunny day.

"I'm glad to be able to show it to some people," she said. "Some of my friends and my relatives have seen it. But other than that, it's kind of just my secret."