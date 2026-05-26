New community garden springs up in Kingston

PLANT PEOPLE: New Kingston nonprofit, community garden rooted in sustainability, education

An empty plot of land in Kingston has quickly transformed into a vibrant portal to discovery and an initiative to combat food insecurity.

NEWS VOICES: Recapping the 2026 Pa. Primary Election

The 2026 primary election is over and now the general election campaign season begins. It was an interesting primary here in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins Sarah Scinto in the WVIA podcast studio to break down the results and look ahead to November.