NEWS VOICES: Recapping the 2026 Pa. Primary Election

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The 2026 primary election is over and now the general election campaign season begins. It was an interesting primary here in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins Sarah Scinto in the WVIA podcast studio to break down the results and look ahead to November.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: