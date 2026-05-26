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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Recapping the 2026 Pa. Primary Election

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The 2026 primary election is over and now the general election campaign season begins. It was an interesting primary here in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins Sarah Scinto in the WVIA podcast studio to break down the results and look ahead to November.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:

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NEWS VOICES Pennsylvania 2026 Primary2026 Primary Election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News