Williamsport voters approve home rule study commission

Williamsport voters on Tuesday approved a seven-member commission that will study the city's form of government.

With all 80 precincts reporting, unofficial results posted by Lycoming County Voter Services showed 1,745 voters, or 64%, in favor of forming the commission and 999, or 36%, opposed.

All registered voters in the city were eligible to vote yes or no on the question, regardless of party affiliation.

The commission will have nine months to develop recommendations. Its recommendations would then be presented to the public for review and a final vote in 2027.

Advocates say adopting home rule would give Williamsport greater control over local decisions such as zoning, taxation, and public services.

Opponents raised concerns about changing the structure of city government and the possibility of subjecting residents to higher income taxes.

Home rule allows municipalities powers beyond what they normally would have under state law. One of the key powers is the ability to set property and personal income tax rates above what state law allows.

Home rule also would allow for changing the structure of local government, such as the number of council members and whether the city continues having a mayor or opts for another form of executive, such as a city manager in place of a strong mayor.

It does so by giving communities a chance to adopt their own charter, or "local constitution."

The seven elected commissioners' biographies can be found on the Williamsport Home Rule website. They commissioners elected are:

● Brianna Stetts

● Andrew Dincher

● Dante Miele-Elion

● Valerie Fessler

● Liz Miele

● Caroline Payne

● J. David Smith