100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Fine Arts Fiesta open in Wilkes-Barre for 70th year

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Fine Arts Fiesta paints Wilkes-Barre an ‘artist-friendly’ city for 70 years

Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be bustling with visual and performing arts at the 70th annual Fine Arts Fiesta.

Dance groups, musicians, actors and more will play on the outdoor stage while vendors display their artwork around Public Square.

Pennsylvania fruit crops decimated by warm April and hard freezes

Fruit growers across Pennsylvania have experienced partial to total losses of their 2026 crops, due to unseasonably warm temperatures interspersed with devastating hard freezes this spring.

Tags
UP TO DATE Fine Arts FiestaWilkes-BarreLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News