Fine Arts Fiesta open in Wilkes-Barre for 70th year

Fine Arts Fiesta paints Wilkes-Barre an ‘artist-friendly’ city for 70 years

Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be bustling with visual and performing arts at the 70th annual Fine Arts Fiesta.

Dance groups, musicians, actors and more will play on the outdoor stage while vendors display their artwork around Public Square.

Pennsylvania fruit crops decimated by warm April and hard freezes

Fruit growers across Pennsylvania have experienced partial to total losses of their 2026 crops, due to unseasonably warm temperatures interspersed with devastating hard freezes this spring.