Patriotic LCTA buses decked out with America 250 themes will shuttle Kirby Park concertgoers

Luzerne County Transportation Authority's two newly decorated buses will help carry concertgoers to this weekend's Commonwealth Concert Series performance at Kirby Park, but they also carry a special message.

The bright red, white and blue transit buses are wrapped in a patriotic theme celebrating the nation's semiquincentennial, including a representation of the Declaration of Independence.

LCTA Executive Director Bob Fiume said he has been reflecting on the nation's founding text since the design was being prepared.

"This document includes these much-quoted words: We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Fiume said Wednesday during a public presentation of the buses at LCTA headquarters in Wilkes-Barre.

"I believe that when we give a ride to a person who's elderly, someone with a disability, or someone reliant on public transportation, we are doing nothing less than making these words come true," Fiume said.

Concert shuttle service

On Saturday, the vibrant transit buses will ferry people who are celebrating those historic words through music.

The concert series is a free five-city tour to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. It also celebrates Pennsylvania’s historical significance as the birthplace of the nation.

LCTA is partnering with the City of Wilkes-Barre and America250PA to provide transportation for the 7 p.m. concert at Kirby Park. It will feature country trio Lady A with special guest En Vogue, and a special appearance by local group Eddie Day & TNT — led by state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, a longtime local musician and music educator.

America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown joined Fiume at Wednesday's event.

LCTA will provide transportation from four parking lots along its bus routes — LCCC, Mohegan Sun, Misericordia University, and Betzler Field at King’s College — from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The authority also will offer ADA paratransit service from these satellite lots and the parking garage at the James F. Conahan Intermodal Transit Center.

LCTA will provide return transportation after the show until midnight, officials said.

"All of the metered parking in the city of Wilkes-Barre will be free on Saturday, along with multiple city-owned garages, as well as our partnerships with Kings and Wilkes, so all of those garages obviously are walkable to Kirby Park," Coleman said.

"And then working with LCTA, they are providing transportation to off-site out of city lots to be able to make it as easy as possible for folks to hop on the bus, take a ride down, get dropped off right at the gate, and then get right back on the bus and go back to their cars," she said.

Brown said his team has been working for months to make get the city ready for the event.

"We're going to have a lot of preparations on fire department, police department, emergency services, DPW," he said.

CONCERT INFO HERE



● Visit https://concerts.america250pa.org//Tickets to obtain free tickets for the concert.

● Visit https://america250pa.org/ to learn more about the state's semiquincentennial events.

More transportation and parking information can be found below.

Tickets free, still available

Tickets for the concert are free and still available, Coleman said — and also essential.

She offered direct advice for anyone interested in attending.

"We encourage them to go to our website at america250pa.org and first of all, get a ticket. They cannot get into the perimeter without a ticket," Coleman said.

"And then if they have any questions on items, what to bring, what to expect, they should again go to the FAQ page," she added.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director Bob Fiume talks about two new America 250-themed buses being introduced by LCTA in honor of the U.S. semiquincentennial. Listening to Fiume, from left, are Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman.

What to expect on the ground

City officials announced restrictions, closures and parking guidance for concertgoers and motorists ahead of the concert:

Park restrictions this week

● Visitors to Kirby Park during this week should expect interruptions in the parking lot and restricted areas in Kirby Park. The park will remain open, but visitors are asked to use caution as there will be heavy equipment in use in preparation for the concert.

Boat launch closed

● The Nesbitt Park Boat Launch will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Road closures

● Market Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic starting Saturday at 8 a.m., including regular and motorized bikes and scooters, from River Street in Wilkes-Barre to Gates Avenue in Kingston. This stretch will be strictly accessible to pedestrians only.

● Northampton Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic between Kirby Park and South Gates Avenue in Kingston starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

Pedestrian access

● Pedestrian access to the event will be limited exclusively to Market Street, between River Street andGates Avenue. There will be no pedestrian access to Kirby Park from Northampton Street in Kingston or from the Luzerne County Levee Trail in Edwardsville.

Downtown parking

● Metered parking spots across Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be free on June 20 for concert attendees. Once parked, attendees can access Kirby Park by walking across the Market Street Bridge.

● Free downtown garages (Beginning at 1 p.m.):

— North Garage, 30 North Main St.

— East Garage, 10 North Washington St.

— Intermodal Garage, 52 South Main St.

— Lot #6, 25 West Northampton St.

● Wilkes University is providing free parking at the Henry Student Center lot (84 West South St.) accessible via South River and South Franklin Streets, and the Simms Center Lot (Rear 169 South Main St.) entrance off West South St.

● King's College is providing parking at their North Washington Street lot (173-193 North Washington St.) behind Turkey Hill.

Officials celebrate partnership

Coleman, a former Exeter Borough mayor whose role with America250PA has put her on the statewide stage, beamed when talking about bringing the concert series to her backyard.

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring this home, and to be able to celebrate here again at home," she said. "I'm a Luzerne County girl. It's just going to be an amazing day."

Brown is also excited for Saturday's event. The mayor said he hopes the free parking will also encourage people to explore downtown Wilkes-Barre's shops and restaurants before the event.

"I mean, come on now, you got to come out, because it's going to be a great day," he said.

"Lady A's going to sing my favorite song, 'Bartender.' And then we're going to have En Vogue, Eddie Day Pashinski is going to be singing, bringing back the hits," Brown said. "A great night, a lot of food, a lot of great entertainment."