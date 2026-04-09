Lady A, En Vogue to play Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park for Commonwealth Concert Series

Country-music group Lady A and R&B girl group En Vogue will perform at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre this summer.

The June 20 concert will be part of the Commonwealth Concert Series, a free five-city concert tour to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday and to celebrate Pennsylvania’s historical significance as the birthplace of the nation.

"The question becomes, how do you celebrate something so big, something that belongs to every Pennsylvanian? At America250PA, and in partnership with our governor, we believe that you do this by bringing people together, by showing up in Pennsylvania's communities, and by creating moments where people don't just hear the story, they feel that they are a part of it," America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman said.

Coleman joined Gov. Josh Shapiro Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium to announce the concert headliners. The series is funded from the state’s 2025-26 budget.

Other shows will include:



May 23: Cole Swindell will headline. Gabby Barrett and the Benny Havens Military Band will also perform at the Bryce Jordan Center, State College.

Cole Swindell will headline. Gabby Barrett and the Benny Havens Military Band will also perform at the Bryce Jordan Center, State College. June 6: The Fray will headline and First to Eleven will also perform at the Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.

The Fray will headline and First to Eleven will also perform at the Erie Insurance Arena, Erie. June 13: The Avett Brothers will headline at Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey.

The Avett Brothers will headline at Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey. June 27: Nelly and Third Eye Blind will co-headline at Point State Park, Pittsburgh.

Coleman said "each stop will reflect the unique character and energy of its region, and more importantly, the people who define it."



At State College, Pennsylvanians who serve in the military, veterans and first responders will be honored.

The Erie show will celebrate Pennsylvania's rich history and the stewards who preserve it.

In Hershey, Pennsylvania's farmers and the state's agricultural will be honored.

In Wilkes-Barre at Kirby Park, healthcare professionals will be celebrated.

Pennsylvania's educators and innovators will be honored in Pittsburgh.

"This series is about bringing people together to celebrate, to connect and to enjoy this historic moment," Coleman said.

While the concerts are free, tickets will be required. Pennsylvania residents will have access to tickets from noon April 17 until May 1. Tickets will open to the general public after that.

Visit America250PA.org to sign up for email alerts regarding ticket release dates.