Williamsport voters approve Home Rule study - what comes next?

Williamsport Home Rule study: What comes next after voters OK creation of commission?

With voters' approval in hand, Williamsport's Home Rule Study Commission has two key goals for the coming weeks: Get sworn in and start scheduling meetings.

Party-backed candidates strong in Pa. primary, setting up major midterms this fall

Low Pennsylvania primary turnout and races that followed the party line shed light on what voters can expect this November. As sleepy as the primaries were, political analysts expect high turnout, lots of political spending and hotly contested races in the fall.