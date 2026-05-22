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Lackawanna County restaurants offer Dementia Friendly Dining

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three Lackawanna County restaurants

Dementia Friendly restaurants support customers who may have dementia, as well as their caregivers.

According to the Department of Aging, Pennsylvania has more than 3 million older adults, which ranks fifth highest among elderly populations in the country.

EPA provides $40 million to Pa. for PFAS, while rolling back regs

In the same week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would give Pennsylvania nearly $40 million to address PFAS contamination in drinking water, the agency also said it would roll back PFAS regulations.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyArea Agency on Aging
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News