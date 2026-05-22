Lackawanna County restaurants offer Dementia Friendly Dining

Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three Lackawanna County restaurants

Dementia Friendly restaurants support customers who may have dementia, as well as their caregivers.

According to the Department of Aging , Pennsylvania has more than 3 million older adults, which ranks fifth highest among elderly populations in the country.

EPA provides $40 million to Pa. for PFAS, while rolling back regs

In the same week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would give Pennsylvania nearly $40 million to address PFAS contamination in drinking water, the agency also said it would roll back PFAS regulations.