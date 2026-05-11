Pennsylvania 2026 Primary: Tuesday, May 12 is deadline for absentee ballot, mail-in requests

Tuesday, May 12 marks a key deadline in Pennsylvania's 2026 Primary Election process.

WVIA NEWS

That is the date by which your request for an absentee or mail-in ballots must be received by county election offices.

The primary is a week later, on May 19.

WVIA News will bring you more information about the primary, including key contested races in the region, in the days to come.

Here are other key dates and details voters need to know.

Can I still register to vote for the primary?

No. The deadline was May 4.

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

Check your status on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

So, absentee and mail-in applications are due Tuesday?

Yes. The applications must be received by your county board of elections by 5 p.m. You can find your county's election board information here.

You can learn more about the mail-in/absentee ballot process here.

What is the difference between an absentee and a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania?

According to state officials:

● Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter may apply to vote by mail in the next election. You do not have to provide a reason for why you want to vote by mail ballot.

● Absentee ballot: If you will be out of your municipality on Election Day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on Election Day, you can request this ballot type, which requires you to provide a reason for why you want to vote by mail.

How do I cast those ballots?

Your completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by your county board of elections by 8 p.m. on primary election day. "A postmark by 8 p.m. May 19 is not sufficient," state officials say.

Check with your county's election board for information including whether drop boxes are available where you live.

Can I verify that my mail-in or absentee ballot was processed?

Yes. Visit this page.

What if I change my mind and want to vote in person?

That depends.

If you already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot, then no, you can't vote at your polling place on Election Day.

If you have not yet returned your mail-in or absentee ballot, state officials say you have two options:

● Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can vote a regular ballot.

● If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election board will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.

What if I miss the absentee/mail-in application deadline and have an emergency that will prevent me from voting in person?

You can request an emergency absentee ballot after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election (May 12), as long as you do so before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

That emergency absentee ballot is due at 8 p.m. on Election Day.