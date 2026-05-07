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How to celebrate Northeast Pa. for 570Day

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Show up for 'the 570' to celebrate Northeast Pa.

Today, 570Day, celebrates six years of showing up.

The primary area code for Northeast Pennsylvania is 570. As a way to celebrate the region, the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre in 2020 began 570Day on May 7 — or 5/7.

Bearing witness: Holocaust survivors tell stories of fear, death, hope to 1,400 teens in Scranton

This week, 1,400 students from around the region are hearing the stories of Holocaust survivors. Some of those stories are told by the survivors themselves — but 80 years after the end of World War II, most of those stories are told from video, or the second or third generation.

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UP TO DATE 570DayTeen Symposium on the Holocaust
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News