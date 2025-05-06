A day to honor Northeast Pennsylvania: 570Day celebrated throughout the region

The year is 2021. It’s the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre has an idea — to celebrate Northeast Pennsylvania.

"It was a time when, obviously a lot of people were down. There was a lot of negativity, and it really sprung out as an opportunity to spread hope and positivity about our region, about the 570," said Rachael Stark, a member of the 570Day committee. Stark organizes group hikes to celebrate the day.

Five years later, the event has outgrown the Rotary Club and a committee of local residents will again celebrate 570 Day. The date is always May 7 — or 5/7 — to honor the region’s most used area code.

"What started as a small celebration has grown into a vibrant annual tradition, uniting our community and spreading the love for everything that makes the 570 region special. From local legends to new favorites. This day is all about embracing the unique spirit and charm that defines our corner of Pennsylvania," Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown proclaimed May 7 570Day in the city.

Brown proclaimed 570 Day an official holiday.

The committee hopes the event expands beyond Luzerne County, said Stark, who suggests community members post on social media and use the hashtag 570Day.

"If you have a 570 area code — or 272 because I know that that's kind of spreading throughout a region too — but if you have a 570 area code, you are part of this celebration," she said. "Our region is a wonderful place to live, and I think a lot more people are realizing that, but there definitely is still a stigma that we're working to break."

Stark’s first community hike is at 7 a.m. at the Dick and Nancy Eales Preserve at Moosic Mountain .

The Cycle Yard in Pittston is hosting a community spin at 5:30 p.m. There’s a NEPA Trivia Night at Susquehanna Brewing Company at 7 p.m.

Local businesses throughout the region will also offer discounts.

For more details, visit 570Day on Facebook.