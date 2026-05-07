EVENTFUL: Show up for 'the 570' to celebrate Northeast Pa.

Today, 570Day, celebrates six years of showing up.

"We're really kind of pushing supporting your favorite nonprofits, talking about what nonprofits you show up for, how you show up within your community, get involved, and you know how you've seen this place really transform over the last six years because of people doing great work,” Rachael Stark said. She’s a member of the 570Day committee.

Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber / Facebook Today is 570Day in Northeast Pennsylvania.

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For a comprehensive list of events and attractions throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, visit DiscoverNEPA.

The primary area code for Northeast Pennsylvania is 570. As a way to celebrate the region, the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre in 2020 began 570Day on May 7 — or 5/7.

"It started in Covid when people were feeling downtrodden," Stark said. "This was a way to say, ‘Hey, look at everything that's right here in your backyard, all of the cool things that you could do’, you don't have to go to Europe, you don't have to go out to Colorado. There is so much right here that we could love.”

Last year, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown declared the day a holiday in the city.

During 570Day, residents are encouraged to share all the things they love about the region and hashtag “#570Day” on social media.

"But [it’s] also a push to get people to go out and support local hike their favorite trails, dine at their favorite restaurants, go to their favorite cafes, all of those things that, again, make the 570 special,” Stark said.

570Day is also a way to spread positivity throughout the region.

“And making people remember why they love this place and why we want to be here and continue to make it better,” she said.

Stark said people in the region often grew up with the mindset that they need to move away as soon as they can.

"It has transformed so much. And that's what this really grew out of,” she said.

The '570'

Area codes begin phone numbers to identify a specific region. Up until 1997, Pennsylvania only had four area codes, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission.

Northeast Pennsylvania was part of 717. But then everyone began using cell phones and 570 was added.

570 covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union and Wayne counties. The area code has an additional overlay, the 272 area code.

“So really trying to expand and make sure that people know that the 570, is … not just Luzerne and Lackawanna," Stark said. "We want everybody to be involved.”

This year the committee recruited representatives from Schuylkill, Montour and Columbia counties and the Poconos.

Starks said people identify with "the 570.”

"Even though we can remember a time that it was 717, and of course, we've got now people coming to our area who are getting that 272 area code ... ‘the 570’ is still really like synonymous with this area,” she said.

Stark said there are many ways people can celebrate 570Day.

"Go out for a hike, take some pictures, post on your social media, make the post public so that we could share it on our page and use the hashtag ‘#570Day’," she said. "And then when you're done on your hike, go out to your favorite breakfast place, support them."

"Get out with the people that you love here. Go celebrate the places you love. And remember why we call this place home,” Stark said.