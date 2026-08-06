Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival returns this weekend for 22nd year

The Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival returns this weekend for its 22nd year, bringing more than 100 food and craft vendors, live entertainment and local cultural tradition to Main Street in the Luzerne County community.

“It's the one event that Plymouth's really known for, so it's kind of become our identity,” said Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive, the group organizing the event. “We’re very proud of it.”

MORE EVENTS

For a comprehensive list of events and attractions throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, visit DiscoverNEPA.

The festival is set for Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, featuring returning favorites like the Main Street parade, which will have a patriotic theme for America250, and the kielbasa competition.

The defending champions are Joe's Smokehouse for best smoked kielbasa and Tarnowski's Kielbasa for best fresh.

“We're excited to see if they're going to be defending their championship, or if we're going to have a new winner,” said Eroh, who is also vice president of Plymouth Borough Council.

The festival also has new attractions, including the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and two new kielbasa vendors — Leonard's Kielbasa Market and Schiel's Family Market. While the 10 official kielbasa vendors are a major draw, the event features plenty of other food options.

“We have everything from the traditional Polish food to Mexican food and pizza, a lot of ice cream and dessert vendors this year, some really good drink vendors,” Eroh said. “There's really a wide variety of food. It's not just kielbasa.”

1 of 2 — IMG_1453.JPG Glen Lyon Bros. Kielbasa is one of 10 kielbasa vendors at the festival this year. Facebook | Plymouth Alive 2 of 2 — IMG_1448.JPG The 22nd annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival runs Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8. Facebook | Plymouth Alive

'No one wants to miss it'

Plymouth Alive starts preparing for the festival months in advance, starting with the search for vendors and entertainers. Closer to the festival, they meet weekly. A team of about 30 will help set up and facilitate the event.

“It's really a whole weekend of a lot of work for us,” Eroh said. “We do it because we love it. We love this town.”

Proceeds from T-shirt sales and vendor fees support youth sports, library programs and emergency services in Plymouth.

“Every dollar that's raised goes right back into Plymouth to make it a better community,” Eroh said.

Eroh is hoping to have a successful turnout, despite rain being in the forecast. She noted it's the one weekend that brings the borough together, and families often plan their summers around it.

“No one wants to miss it,” Eroh said. “Everyone wants to make sure that they're getting their favorite kielbasa.”

1 of 3 — IMG_1450.JPG The kielbasa competition is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion. Facebook | Plymouth Alive 2 of 3 — IMG_1451.JPG The Main Street parade, which will have a patriotic theme this year for America250, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Facebook | Plymouth Alive 3 of 3 — IMG_1452.JPG Eddie Day & TNT will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell. Facebook | Plymouth Alive

Entertainment and schedule

The festival's opening ceremonies kick off at noon Friday. The celebration continues at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Main Street parade. The kielbasa competition is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion on Center Avenue.

Entertainment is located in front of the Wyoming Valley West High School and at the Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell between Center Avenue and Eno Street. Both areas will have tables and seating.

Free parking is available at the high school and in the lots behind the band shell. Click here for the full vendor guide.