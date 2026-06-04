EVENTFUL: Adults with disabilities shine on stage, gain confidence through Arc program

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Fabric waved and "Stars" danced as five mermaids sang the chorus.

“Out of the sea… wish I could be… part of that world.”

The mermaids, princes and other characters filled the multipurpose room at the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The actors, known as Stars, prepared for next week’s performance.

Adults with disabilities staged their first show through the Scranton-based Arc 10 years ago. The Arc Angels program will present “Not Just Another Mermaid Tale,” which is based loosely on “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna College theater. Admission is free.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Tommy, a member of the Arc Angels cast of "Not Just Another Mermaid Tale," waves material to represent waves in a storm.

'Changed my life'

Tyra knows her part. She’s one of five women who will play the role of Ariel.

“She's like a kind person. She's very loving. She's respectful. It's just who I am in general,” the 25-year-old Scranton resident said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Tyra, left, and other women who will play Ariel practice dances and songs for the show.

This is Tyra's second year in an Arc show.

“This has completely changed my life. The crowd loves me so much. I do all my dance moves, they love it,” she said. “The more that the audience gets excited, the more I get excited and want to do this really every year.”

Her mom, Anjenett Shanks, watched proudly at the recent rehearsal.

“She just loves it. She's a natural,” Shanks said. “I love it. I just encourage her to keep going … We work on what I see here when she comes home.”

Hidden talents revealed

Tyra is one of 35 Stars. Organizers see the Stars transform as they prepare for a show.

"A lot of them were very shy, didn't talk,” Arc volunteer and auxiliary member Betty Moreken said. “They started seeing what they could do. There's no limit.”

Having the opportunity to rehearse and be on stage brings out hidden talents.

“They can learn lines and memorize, and it's just amazing the things that they've learned, and how they've improved,” Moreken said.

1 of 3 — 05282026_ARC010.jpg Sailors Sean, Jeff and Louis practice a dance during the Arc Angels rehearsal. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 05282026_ARC009.jpg Geri Featherby and Jadyn Kosciuk help Mikie into his King Trident costume. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 05282026_ARC007.jpg A sailor is fitted for his costume for the upcoming Arc Angels show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Help from many

Xavier Burke is a standout linebacker for the Dunmore Bucks. On stage, he’s a theater buddy — a dozen teens and adults who help Stars during the rehearsals and show.

The high school junior helped the men who will play the role of Prince Eric. Xavier first helped at last year’s show, a rendition of "A Willy Wonka Flavored Theatrical Extravaganza." His teammates and friends came with him.

“We thought it'd be nice to help out, and it turns out we actually really loved it, so we definitely had to come back,” he said.

Over the past year, Xavier kept in touch with many of the Stars.

“We’re such good friends with them. I got some of their numbers, and we text them in the off-season,” he said. “It's just fun to talk to all of them.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The Prince Eric section practices the "Bad to the Bone" dance with theater buddies.

Geri Featherby serves as the artistic and production director, a role she’s had since the program’s inception. The show could not happen without the buddies, she said. The buddies gain confidence, and their sense of love and empathy grows.

“This is a genuine understanding of the human dignity that God has placed in each and every one of us,” said Featherby, a retired North Pocono drama and English teacher who directed high school performances.

Confidence and pride

Members of the Arc Auxiliary sat around a table at the rehearsal, cutting out paper suns that will be used as a prop. Moreken and other volunteers helped with costume fittings.

Choreographer Tina Sohns-Williams led the group through songs and dances.

“Face stage right. Put the sun to the audience and bring it on back up and face stage left. Put the sun to the audience and back in,” she said, as the Stars followed her instructions.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Choreographer Tina Sohns-Williams teaches a dance at the ARC in Scranton.

Next week, they’ll put on their costumes and head to the stage. First, they’ll walk a red carpet at Lackawanna College.

“I purchased a 50-foot red carpet, and they walk the red carpet beforehand, waving,” Featherby said. “It's beautiful to honor them.”

Aidan will play the keyboard and steel drum and serve as narrator. The 20-year-old from Dunmore is looking forward to his turn in the spotlight.

“I feel very confident being on that stage,” he said. “I like making the audience proud.”