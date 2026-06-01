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UP TO DATE

Street medicine clinic serves Scranton patients

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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WVIA News

People experiencing homelessness in Scranton receive care at mobile medicine clinic

The Wright Center started a mobile street medicine clinic in January. The Driving Better Health van meets patients where they are on Monday and Friday mornings.

Some Pa. lawmakers -- and now Stacy Garrity -- demanding pause on data center development

Data center development could decide Pennsylvania's gubernatorial election.

But the politics surrounding the issue are changing rapidly.

 

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UP TO DATE The Wright CenterScrantonStreet medicineData CentersStacy GarrityGov. Josh Shapiro
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News