SPORTS VOICES: New podcast, in conjunction with FOX56 sports, debuts today online, on radio

Today, the WVIA News Team and FOX56 are launching a new sports show called Sports Voices. Each week, we'll sit down with FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide to discuss the latest local sports news.

This week, Ide catches up with WVIA News' Roger DuPuis to tackle his Friday Night Rivals high school football game, Tunkhannock vs. Nanticoke, Penn State Football and more.

Tune into WVIA-FM over the air or streamed on our site at 7:51 and 9:51 a.m. every Friday morning to listen. Miss the show on air? It's also available on our YouTube channel.