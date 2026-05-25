Story of WWII love, postwar loss told in new book about Nanticoke family's treasured letters

This Memorial Day, a new book explores the effects of war. A box of letters provided insight and answers for a family from Nanticoke.

Philly dermatologists: What new sunscreen ingredients mean for skin protection

The FDA is considering adding bemotrizinol as an ingredient for U.S. sunscreens. Experts say it could lead to stronger skin cancer prevention options.

Communities across Northeast Pa. will improve transportation routes with millions in state grants

Thirteen communities, organizations and municipalities in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania were awarded $16.6 million in funding through the state Department of Transportation’s 2025 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program.