100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Story of WWII love, postwar loss told in new book about Nanticoke family's treasured letters

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published May 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Story of WWII love, postwar loss told in new book about Nanticoke family's treasured letters
This Memorial Day, a new book explores the effects of war. A box of letters provided insight and answers for a family from Nanticoke.

Philly dermatologists: What new sunscreen ingredients mean for skin protection
The FDA is considering adding bemotrizinol as an ingredient for U.S. sunscreens. Experts say it could lead to stronger skin cancer prevention options.

Communities across Northeast Pa. will improve transportation routes with millions in state grants
Thirteen communities, organizations and municipalities in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania were awarded $16.6 million in funding through the state Department of Transportation’s 2025 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program.

Tags
UP TO DATE Up to DateLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyNanticokeWorld War IIMemorial Day
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at <a href="mailto:katbolus@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">katbolus@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News