Luzerne DA: Convicted murderer shot, tasered by Wilkes-Barre police during domestic incident

Wilkes-Barre police shot and tasered a convicted murderer Monday night as they responded to a domestic incident in the city, law enforcement officials said.

Shawn Adams, 56, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, Sanguedolce and Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Michael Boyle said in a statement released Tuesday.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation into the incident, the statement said.

Incident described

According to Sanguedolce and Boyle:

City police were dispatched to East Beatty Street at about 10 p.m. Monday for a reported domestic incident in which a male, later identified as Adams, allegedly assaulted a female, threatened her, and pointed a firearm at her head.

The female was able to flee and call police. Officers responding to the scene found her on the street away from the residence. She told them Adams had two firearms and had threatened her.

Police "found Adams to be argumentative," refusing to follow directions to exit the residence with his hands up.

"After some time, Adams exited the residence with a firearm in his hand but quickly retreated back into the structure," the release states.

Sanguedolce and Boyle said adams exited again, appearing to comply.

"When he suddenly dropped his hands, turned from officers, and reached for his waist, one of the officers discharged his weapon, striking Adams in the arm."

Adams retreated back into the residence, the release states, and was seen in an upstairs window with a larger firearm.

"When he exited for a third time, before he could retreat inside, another officer deployed his taser, debilitating Adams and taking him into custody," the release states.

Previous history, next steps

Adams was convicted in 1996 for criminal homicide in the death of Jessie Gibson at the Airy Tavern in Wilkes-Barre, the release states, and was sentenced to serve 9 to 20 years in state prison.

He faces numerous charges in Monday's case including two felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony firearm possession counts, and misdemeanor counts including terroristic threats and simple assault.

Adams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy. He denied bail, saying Adams poses a threat to himself and the community at large.

Court records show a preliminary hearing has been set for 10 a.m. July 15 in Luzerne County Central Court.

The investigation continues, Sanguedolce and Boyle said.