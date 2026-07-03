Trucker faces homicide charge in death of Pa. trooper on I-81

Massachusetts trucker faces homicide charge in death of Pa. trooper on Interstate 81

A Massachusetts truck driver faces homicide by vehicle and other charges in connection with Wednesday's death of a Pennsylvania state trooper on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Take that, Boston: Philly has more Declarations of Independence than any other city

Tomorrow is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Right now, Philadelphia has more versions of the Declaration of Independence on display than any other city.