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Trucker faces homicide charge in death of Pa. trooper on I-81

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Massachusetts trucker faces homicide charge in death of Pa. trooper on Interstate 81

A Massachusetts truck driver faces homicide by vehicle and other charges in connection with Wednesday's death of a Pennsylvania state trooper on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Take that, Boston: Philly has more Declarations of Independence than any other city

Tomorrow is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Right now, Philadelphia has more versions of the Declaration of Independence on display than any other city.

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UP TO DATE Pennsylvania State PoliceInterstate 81Schuylkill CountyAmerica 250America250PA
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News