Dickson City man, 82, found dead in vehicle that sank in pond near Mount Airy Casino Resort

A Lackawanna County man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle in a pond near Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, state police said.

A woman in the vehicle was removed alive and taken to a hospital.

The Monroe County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as John Radzikowski Jr., 82, of Dickson City. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. The cause and manner of death remain undetermined, the coroner's office said.

State police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

The vehicle struck a small rock curb, became airborne over an embankment, landed in the pond and sank, police said.

Emergency crews found the man dead and removed the woman, whose name was not released.

Police are still investigating.