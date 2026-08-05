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Interstate 81 to close nightly in Luzerne County for I-80 bridge demolition project

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT
Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 81 starting Monday, Aug. 10.
chris-mueller/Getty Images/iStockphoto
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iStockphoto
Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 81 starting Monday, Aug. 10.

Drivers on Interstate 81 will face nightly closures and detours starting Monday, Aug. 10 for bridge work on Interstate 80.

Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Luzerne County will close at the Interstate 80 interchange from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday and ending Friday morning.

Crews will partially demolish the bridge carrying Interstate 80 eastbound over Interstate 81. Construction for that project — which will eventually be a full replacement of the bridge — is expected to continue through 2028.

Detours for next week can be found below.

Interstate 81 southbound

  • Interstate 81 southbound to Exit 151B onto Interstate 80 westbound.
  • Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 256.
  • Turn left onto Route 93 south.
  • Turn right onto Tomhicken Road.
  • Turn left onto Interstate 81 southbound.
    PennDOT

Interstate 81 northbound

  • Interstate 81 northbound to Exit 151A onto Interstate 80 eastbound.
  • Interstate 80 eastbound to Exit 262.
  • Turn left onto Route 309 north.
  • Turn left onto Interstate 80 westbound.
  • Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 260B onto Interstate 81 northbound.
    PennDOT
Tags
Local Luzerne CountyInterstate 81Interstate 80PennDOT
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News