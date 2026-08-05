Interstate 81 to close nightly in Luzerne County for I-80 bridge demolition project

Drivers on Interstate 81 will face nightly closures and detours starting Monday, Aug. 10 for bridge work on Interstate 80.

Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Luzerne County will close at the Interstate 80 interchange from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday and ending Friday morning.

Crews will partially demolish the bridge carrying Interstate 80 eastbound over Interstate 81. Construction for that project — which will eventually be a full replacement of the bridge — is expected to continue through 2028.

Detours for next week can be found below.

Interstate 81 southbound

Interstate 81 southbound to Exit 151B onto Interstate 80 westbound.

Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 256.

Turn left onto Route 93 south.

Turn right onto Tomhicken Road.

Turn left onto Interstate 81 southbound.

PennDOT

Interstate 81 northbound