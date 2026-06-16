Historic steam engine draws thousands to Scranton to visit Steamtown National Historic Site

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 locomotive arrived in Northeast Pennsylvania over the weekend, and Monday began public viewing days in Scranton for one of the most powerful steam engines ever built.

Officials estimate that 30,000 people stopped by the Steamtown National Historic Site for the first day.

Pa. Supreme Court rules on skill games

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has ruled that so-called “skill games” have been operating outside state law.

The decision could reshape the industry -- and the state budget.

Dickson City boy, 6, and family take 'once-in-a-lifetime' Make-A-Wish trip to Walt Disney World

Paxton Rumensky spent six months in the hospital after he was born with an abdominal wall defect.

Now six years old, he took a flight with his family for the first time for his Make-A-Wish trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.