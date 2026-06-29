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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Going behind the scenes as Big Boy made its way to NEPA

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 made a big splash when it arrived in Scranton for the longest stop on its cross-country tour. WVIA’s resident railfan Roger DuPuis got a true behind the scenes look as the steam locomotive made its way to NEPA - and he’s disembarked just in time to join WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio for a chat.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

Tags
NEWS VOICES ScrantonUnion Pacific Big BoySteamtown National Historic SiteNews Voices
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News