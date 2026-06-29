NEWS VOICES: Going behind the scenes as Big Boy made its way to NEPA

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 made a big splash when it arrived in Scranton for the longest stop on its cross-country tour. WVIA’s resident railfan Roger DuPuis got a true behind the scenes look as the steam locomotive made its way to NEPA - and he’s disembarked just in time to join WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio for a chat.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: