It's official: Union Pacific 'Big Boy' locomotive to make Scranton stop

Another Big Boy is coming to Northeast Pennsylvania and officials expect "tens of thousands" of visitors.

Billed as the world's largest operating steam locomotive, Union Pacific No. 4014 — also known as Big Boy for its sheer size — will be visiting Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton this June as part of the engine's coast-to-coast tour in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Philly’s Liberty Museum shows what the World Cup and the First Amendment have in common

In just a few weeks, Philadelphia will host World Cup soccer games and soon after, the city is throwing a big celebration for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The National Liberty Museum now has an exhibit that shows how sports and democracy go hand in hand.