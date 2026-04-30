A royal visit through a NEPA lens: Meuser shakes hands with Charles, Bresnahan and Benedetto reflect on king's speech

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan didn't have to think too hard about inviting Vince Benedetto as a guest to hear the British monarch address a joint session of Congress this week.

"I said, 'Hey, what do you know about King Charles?' And he gave me a seven-paragraph response about everything about him," Bresnahan (R-Luzerne County) said.

"And I said, What are you doing on Tuesday?"

It was, Bresnahan said, "an easy selection."

Benedetto, who lives in Pike County, may be best known to Northeast Pennsylvania residents as CEO of Bold Gold Media Group, which owns a number of commercial radio stations in this region and beyond.

But Benedetto also is president of the Churchill Society of Pennsylvania — dedicated to preserving the legacy of the legendary 20th Century British prime minister Winston Churchill — and a longtime student of British and American history.

He was able to attend an arrival ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House on Monday, followed by the monarch's congressional speech on Tuesday.

"From a historical perspective [this was] really special, because this is the first time in American history that a British king has addressed a joint session of Congress," Benedetto said.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first British sovereign to address Congress, in 1991. Her son and successor touched down Monday for a four-day U.S. tour intended to commemorate the semiquincentennial of U.S. independence from Great Britain.

"I couldn't help but be taken in by the fact that 250 years ago, we declared our independence from the British king. And 250 years later, here's the king there to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence," Benedetto said. "And so from a historical perspective, it was quite a special occasion."

Kylie Cooper / Pool via Associated Press Britain’s King Charles III addresses a joint meeting of Congress while Vice President JD Vance, back left, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., back right, applaud and Queen Camilla, right, looks on, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Meuser: 'A very strong, compelling speech'

As NPR put it, Charles' speech "sought to highlight the importance of the transatlantic relationship between the United States and Great Britain at a moment when tensions between President Trump and leaders in Europe have frayed longstanding ties."

"The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone. In this unpredictable environment, our alliance cannot rest on past achievements or assume that foundational principles simply endure," he said.

"As my prime minister said last month, ours is an indispensable partnership. We must not disregard everything that has sustained us for the last 80 years. Instead, we must build on it," the king added.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Luzerne County), was impressed with what he heard.

"I think His Majesty the King came in and delivered a very strong, compelling speech about our histories together, all the progress that's been made, and the special relationship — and his relationship with President Trump," Meuser said.

"And that in today's day and age, you can't overcome all of the burdens on your own. We need to stick together, right? I like that," Meuser said. "I thought it was a very good talk."

Meuser had a brief opportunity to convey this to the king himself, with a few quick words and a handshake.

"On the way in, I just said, you know, 'nice to meet you.' And he said, 'thank you,'" Meuser said.

"And on the way out, I said, 'That was excellent. That was really appreciated, and I think it was very well received.' And he said, 'I hope so, thanks,'" the congressman recalled.

He closed with a very British salutation.

"I said 'cheers,'" Meuser said.

Like Bresnahan and other members of Congress, Meuser also was able to invite a guest.

"I invited Stuart Varney from FOX Business. He's originally from the U.K., came to the U.S. in 1975 and became a citizen over time," Meuser said. "I appreciated [that] whenever he would speak about about the royal family, it was with a lot of respect. ... I knew he would appreciate it."

Screenshot from video provided by Ryan Mackenzie's office King Charles III shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh Valley) in Congress this week.

Mackenzie praises king's 'inspirational message'

U.S. Rep Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh County), who also shook the king's hand, called the sovereign's speech "well-delivered and well-received."

“We’re grateful to King Charles III for sharing his wit, wisdom and inspirational message with members of Congress and the American people,” Mackenzie said in a statement. “As our nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of our founding, the King’s address was a reminder of the friendship and rich history shared between the United States and the United Kingdom."

Bresnahan said the event was "very exciting," and praised the king's speech for what he called its core message of unity and partnership.

"Our two countries share a very special relationship that, while it was definitely rocky to begin with, 250 years ago, [has] developed into a strong bond rooted in democracy and economic partnership," Bresnahan said.

It also was an opportunity to see members of both houses, from both sides of the aisle, united, with Charles receiving raucous applause for his remarks, as Politico and other outlets noted.

"So having him here was a certainly one of the rare occasions of bipartisanship that cuts across party lines and foreign allies, national security and shared democratic values," Bresnahan said.

Benedetto: 'I think he lived up to the moment'

Benedetto felt Charles was 'cognizant of the weight of the moment.'

The royal visit came at a time when U.K.-U.S. relations have been strained and security concerns were paramount.

In recent weeks, Trump has lambasted Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his unwillingness to join U.S. military attacks on Iran, PBS reports, and Charles had been facing pressure to cancel the trip from members of Parliament in Britain.

Starmer is Britain's head of government, while Charles is its head of state. The monarch travels abroad "at the request of the elected government," PBS pointed out, and "the long-discussed visit may be seen as an effort by Starmer's government to ease the tensions caused by the war, or at least not enflame them."

'The Anglo American Alliance is under some strain right now, and [Charles] reminded people that it had been under strain in the past," Benedetto said.

Before the aging Churchill resigned his prime ministership in 1955 "he said to his cabinet, as a word of caution and advice 'Never allow yourselves to become separated from the Americans,'" Benedetto said.

Coming into Congress, Charles had two bars to clear, Benedetto said: Living up to his mother's example, and standing in the shadow all British leaders do — that of Churchill.

"He had big shoes to fill," Benedetto said. "I think he lived up to the moment."