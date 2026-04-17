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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Talking flag football with Penn State Schuylkill's Sierra Wishnefsky

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Join our team as we kick off this week's latest local sports news, featuring the WVIA News Team and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide.

Roger and Bob are talking women’s college flag football in the WVIA Podcast Studio. Bob spoke with captain Sierra Wishnefsky from Penn State Schuylkill about how the team is playing and why she is passionate about the sport.

Also: Looking at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders‘ top pitching prospects, including Elmer Rodríguez, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are playoff bound.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Bob IdePenn State SchuylkillSierra WishnefskyScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersElmer RodríguezWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsCollege sportsflag football
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News