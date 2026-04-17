SPORTS VOICES: Talking flag football with Penn State Schuylkill's Sierra Wishnefsky

Join our team as we kick off this week's latest local sports news, featuring the WVIA News Team and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide.

Roger and Bob are talking women’s college flag football in the WVIA Podcast Studio. Bob spoke with captain Sierra Wishnefsky from Penn State Schuylkill about how the team is playing and why she is passionate about the sport.

Also: Looking at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders‘ top pitching prospects, including Elmer Rodríguez, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are playoff bound.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.