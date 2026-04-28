PennDOT: avoid I-81 this week in Lackawanna, Luzerne counties

PennDOT: Drivers 'strongly advised' to avoid I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne counties due to construction this week

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are "strongly advising" Northeast Pennsylvania commuters to avoid Interstate 81 this week due to multiple construction projects in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

United Neighborhood Centers to build 8th affordable housing development in Honesdale

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeast Pennsylvania recently secured a $400,000 grant with the help of State Rep. Jonathan Fritz for Timber Mill Commons, a new affordable housing development in downtown Honesdale at the site of a former sawmill.