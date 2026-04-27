PennDOT: Drivers 'strongly advised' to avoid I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne counties due to construction this week

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are "strongly advising" Northeast Pennsylvania commuters to avoid Interstate 81 this week due to multiple construction projects in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

"I would steer clear of 81 if possible, find an alternate route to get to your destination, and also make sure that you leave enough time to get to your destination," PennDOT District 4 spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy said Monday.

As the accompanying map and chart below illustrate, the projects span a wide area, from the Interstate 81/84 junction in Lackawanna County to the Hazleton area in Luzerne County.

The projects include preparation work for the multi-year Interstate 81/84 pavement and restoration project. The $126 million improvement of road surfaces, bridges and entrance and exit ramps around the 81/84 junction is expected to last until 2031.

PennDOT Crews work on pothole patching in downtown Scranton. PennDOT officials say pothole patching is getting underway throughout much of Northeast Pennsylvania, with significant work set for this week (April 26-May 1) on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

But this week's work on 81 in the region also includes pothole patching, crack sealing and utility work.

"It is construction season here in Northeast Pennsylvania, and there is a lot of work being done," Ruddy said. "Now that the hot asphalt companies are open, there is a lot of crack sealing and pothole patching, so we are getting to all of those potholes out there on the roadways."

If you must travel on the highway during the coming days, PennDOT advises checking out the agency's construction website, 511pa.com, Ruddy said.

LANE RESTRICTIONS ON I-81 APRIL 26-MAY 1, 2026

Significant traffic delays are expected from lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties this week as follows:

● Lackawanna County — Starting Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m., PennDOT will reduce the Biden Expressway to one lane as part of the Interstate 81/84 pavement and restoration project through the winter of 2026.

● Lackawanna County — From Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Interstate 81 north will be down to two lanes from the Biden Expressway to the Interstate 84 eastbound/Interstate 81 northbound junction as part of the Interstate 81/84 pavement and restoration project through the winter of 2026.

● Lackawanna County — Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Interstate 81 south from the Interstate 84/Interstate 81 junction to the Biden Expressway to perform inlet repairs.

● Lackawanna County — Monday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Interstate 81 south rolling shoulder closures Interstate 84/Interstate 81 junction to the Biden Expressway for signage placement.

● Lackawanna County — Thursday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Interstate 81 northbound from Moosic to the Biden Expressway for pothole patching.

● Luzerne County — Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce Beltway and the Hazleton/Route 924 exit to perform utility work.

● Luzerne County — Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Interstate 81 north from the Route 309/Wilkes-Barre exit to the Moosic exit to perform pothole patching and crack sealing.

● Luzerne County — Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Interstate 81 southbound from the Highland Park Boulevard/Wilkes Barre exit to the Blackman Street exit to perform pothole patching and crack sealing.

● Luzerne County — Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Interstate 81 north from the Mountain Top exit to the Avoca exit to perform pothole patching and crack sealing.