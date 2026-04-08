PennDOT plans record $655 million of new road and bridge work across NEPA in 2026

State transportation officials say they have 67 new construction projects planned in Northeast Pennsylvania this year worth a record $655 million.

That is on top of 81 projects that will continue in 2026 in Dunmore-based PennDOT Region 4, which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

A county-by-county rundown of the projects can be found at the end of this story.

“Our district is bidding and constructing the largest dollar-value program in District 4’s history this year,” District 4 Executive Jonathan Eboli said in a release issued Tuesday.

Courtesy PennDOT PennDOT District 4 Executive Jonathan A. Eboli talks to political leaders about the agency and the district. Sixty-seven projects are anticipated to start during the 2026 construction season and 81 projects will continue in 2026 in the six-county, Dunmore-based region.

Among high-profile new projects will be work on pavement and bridges along Interstates 81 and 84 in Scranton and Dunmore, Lackawanna County; Bridge replacement on I-81 over Foothills Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County; and reconstruction of Exit 219 off I-81 in Gibson, Susquehanna County.

Overall highlights in the 2026 construction season for District 4 will include:

● 80 miles of roadway improvements.

● 200 bridges will be addressed.

● 440 miles of seal coat.

● 1,300 lane-miles of crack sealing.

● 1,300 lane-miles of shoulder cutting.

“PennDOT crews will be focusing on core maintenance activities, including sealcoating, crack sealing, and shoulder cutting to improve and preserve our roadways,” said Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Lonell Tomaine.

Investing in less-traveled roadways

Officials said PennDOT also is investing $37.5 million during the state fiscal year to pave and preserve less-traveled, often rural roadways in 20 counties, with $6 million being invested in Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties:

● Paving nearly 10 miles of Routes 11 and 2021 (James A. Musto Bypass), Pittston Avenue/Ford Street/Bryden Street (Route 2028), and East Main Street/Church Street (Route 1004) in Luzerne County.

● Surface treatment on nearly 3 miles of Wilson Hill Road (Route 2022) in Pike County.

● Surface treatment on a total of 10 miles on Routes 2016, 2035, 2037, and 3001 in Susquehanna County.

● Surface treatment on nearly 6 miles of Old Racht Road/Tuthill Road (Route 3026), over 2 miles on Middle Creek Road (Route 3024) and nearly 1.5 miles on Equinunk Creek Road (Route 4024).