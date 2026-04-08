PennDOT plans record $655 million of new road and bridge work across NEPA in 2026
State transportation officials say they have 67 new construction projects planned in Northeast Pennsylvania this year worth a record $655 million.
That is on top of 81 projects that will continue in 2026 in Dunmore-based PennDOT Region 4, which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.
A county-by-county rundown of the projects can be found at the end of this story.
“Our district is bidding and constructing the largest dollar-value program in District 4’s history this year,” District 4 Executive Jonathan Eboli said in a release issued Tuesday.
Among high-profile new projects will be work on pavement and bridges along Interstates 81 and 84 in Scranton and Dunmore, Lackawanna County; Bridge replacement on I-81 over Foothills Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County; and reconstruction of Exit 219 off I-81 in Gibson, Susquehanna County.
Overall highlights in the 2026 construction season for District 4 will include:
● 80 miles of roadway improvements.
● 200 bridges will be addressed.
● 440 miles of seal coat.
● 1,300 lane-miles of crack sealing.
● 1,300 lane-miles of shoulder cutting.
“PennDOT crews will be focusing on core maintenance activities, including sealcoating, crack sealing, and shoulder cutting to improve and preserve our roadways,” said Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Lonell Tomaine.
Investing in less-traveled roadways
Officials said PennDOT also is investing $37.5 million during the state fiscal year to pave and preserve less-traveled, often rural roadways in 20 counties, with $6 million being invested in Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties:
● Paving nearly 10 miles of Routes 11 and 2021 (James A. Musto Bypass), Pittston Avenue/Ford Street/Bryden Street (Route 2028), and East Main Street/Church Street (Route 1004) in Luzerne County.
● Surface treatment on nearly 3 miles of Wilson Hill Road (Route 2022) in Pike County.
● Surface treatment on a total of 10 miles on Routes 2016, 2035, 2037, and 3001 in Susquehanna County.
● Surface treatment on nearly 6 miles of Old Racht Road/Tuthill Road (Route 3026), over 2 miles on Middle Creek Road (Route 3024) and nearly 1.5 miles on Equinunk Creek Road (Route 4024).
NEW PROJECTS
Notable PennDOT District 4 projects that are expected to begin this year by county include:
Lackawanna County
■ Surface improvement on Gordon Avenue, City of Carbondale, $710,000.
■ Pavement replacement and bridge and roadway preservation on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound and Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound, City of Scranton and Dunmore Borough, $124 million.
■ Bridge preservation on Bridge Street (Route 3017) over the Lackawanna River, Old Forge Borough, $1.3 million.
■ Culvert replacement on Carbondale Road (Route 632) over Ackerly Creek, Waverly Township, $595,000.
■ Pavement marking installation on various interstates in various municipalities, $600,000.
■ Bridge preservation on Route 435 over Van Brunt Creek, Moscow Borough, $512,000.
■ Bridge replacement on Falls Road (Route 4036) over Falls Creek, Newton Township.
■ Bridge replacement on Milwaukee Road (Route 3006) over Gardner Creek, Newton Township.
■ Bridge rehabilitation on Cedar Avenue (Route 3023) over Roaring Brook, City of Scranton.
■ Bridge replacement on Goers Hill over White Oak Run, Archbald Borough.
■ Bridge rehabilitation on West Lackawanna Avenue (Route 347) over the Lackawanna River, Olyphant Borough.
■ Pavement marking legend installation projects on various routes and municipalities.
■ Bridge replacement on Scranton Pocono Highway (Route 307) over the Williams Bridge Reservoir, Roaring Brook Township.
■ Bridge preservation on the Scranton Expressway (Route 11) over Keyser Avenue, North Main Avenue, Court Street, and Theodore Street, City of Scranton.
■ Tigue Street park and ride construction, Dunmore Borough.
Luzerne County
■ Bridge replacement on Interstate 81 over Foothills Drive in Butler Township $9.6 million.
■ Bridge preservation on Route 315 over the Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County, $3 million.
■ Bridge preservation project on Main Street (Route 1013) over Toby’s Creek in Luzerne Borough $1.1 million.
■ Culvert preservation project along Route 309 over Township Road in Hanover Township $500,000.
■ Bridge preservation on Route 239 over Big Wapwallopen Creek in Conyngham Township $1.2 million.
■ CenterPoint Southern Commerce & Trade Park improvements in Jenkins Township $2.1 million.
■ Interstate 80 over Interstate 81 eastbound and westbound bridge replacement in Butler Township $18.5 million.
■ Pavement marking legend installation on various routes and municipalities.
■ Pavement marking installation on various interstates, in various municipalities.
Pike County
■ High friction surface treatment installation on Promise Land Road (Route 390) in Palmyra Township, $660,000.
■ Bridge replacement on G.A.R. Highway (Route 6) over Wallenpaupack Creek and Pennsylvania Power and Light flume in Palmyra Township $11.6 million.
■ Pavement marking installation on various interstates, in various municipalities.
Susquehanna County
■ Bridge replacement on Route 492 over Little Butler Creek in Jackson Township $787,500.
■ Reconstruction of Interstate 81 Exit 219 (Gibson), Susquehanna County.
■ Bridge repair on Old Newburg Turnpike (Route 374) over the outlet of Lowe Lake, Herrick Township.
■ Bridge replacement on Turnpike Street (Route 374) over the east branch of Tunkhannock Creek, Clifford Township, Susquehanna County, $1.1 million.
■ Streetscaping on Main Street (Route 171), Forest City Borough.
■ Resurfacing on Route 247 and Elkdale Road (Route 2033), Clifford Township.
■ Bridge replacement on Main Street (Route 2023) over the outlet of Lewis Lake, Uniondale Borough.
Wayne County
■ Bridge replacement on Purdytown Turnpike (Route 590) over the inlet to Lake Moc-a-Tec in Paupack Township, $1.5 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Butternut Flats Road (Route 1007) over Boyd’s Creek in Damascus Township, $790,000.
■ Slope repair along Beach Lake Road (Route 652), Damascus Township.
■ Pavement marking installation on various interstates, in various municipalities.
Wyoming County
■ Bridge replacement on Fields Brooke Road (Route 1015) over Field Brook Creek, Nicholson Township, $1.5 million.
■ Pedestrian and trail connections, Keystone College, LaPlume Township.
■ Joint trail construction, Clinton Township and Factoryville Borough.
■ Resurfacing of Riverside Drive (Route 2033), College Avenue (Route 2016), Civic Club Highway (Route 1017), and Civic Club Way (Route 1035), Clinton Township.
■ Resurfacing on Route 6 and Route 29 Tunkhannock Township.
■ Bridge replacement on Lake Road (Route 2031) over the outlet of Lake Winola, Overfield Township.
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ONGOING PROJECTS
Notable PennDOT District 4 projects continuing this year by county include:
Lackawanna County
■ Bridge rehabilitation on Scranton Carbondale Highway (Route 6006) over Leggett’s Creek, City of Scranton, $5.5 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Elm Street over Lackawanna River, City of Scranton, $9.5 million.
■ Bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration on Interstate 84 over Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook, and Route 435, Dunmore Borough, $118 million.
■ Resurfacing, bridge preservation, and cable median barrier Installation on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound, Dickson City to Susquehanna County line, $50.6 million.
■ Bridge replacement on North Main Avenue over Leggetts Creek, City of Scranton, $2.5 million.
■ Bridge preservation on Scranton Pocono Highway (Route 307) over Interstate 380, Covington Township, $4 million.
■ Roadway widening and intersection improvements (Cortez Road and Wimmers Road) on Mount Cobb Road (Route 348), Jefferson Township, $3.2 million.
■ Multiple bridge replacement projects on Route 435, bridge culvert replacement on Front Street, and culvert replacement under the Delaware Lackawanna Railroad, Elmhurst Township, $22.5 million.
■ Bridge preservation on Linden Street (Route 3020) over Lackawanna Railroad, City of Scranton, $6.3 million.
■ Bridge preservation on Route 6 over Norfolk Southern Railroad, Clarks Summit Borough, $1.6 million.
■ Roadway improvement on Commerce Road (Route 632), Scott Township, $2.3 million.
■ Bridge replacement on G.C. Smith Street, Elmhurst Township, $3.1 million.
■ Streetscape on North Main Avenue, Dickson City Borough, $2 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Green Ridge Street (Route 6011) over the Lackawanna River, City of Scranton, $17 million.
Luzerne County
■ Interchange and bridge reconstruction on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Township, $61 million.
■ Bridge replacements on Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township, Luzerne County, $26.5 million.
■ Railroad bridge preservation on South Street (Route 2007), City of Wilkes-Barre, $6.7 million.
■ Base repair on Main Road (Route 4016), Cragle Hill/Reyburn Road (Route 4005), Bonnieville Road (Route 4018), Swamp Road (Route 4003), Marsh Creed Road (Route 4017), Twin Brick Road (Route 4019) in Union Township, $3.5 million.
■ Bridge rehabilitation on Route 11 over Hunlock Creek in Hunlock Township, $3.1 million.
Pike County
■ Reconstruction of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound from Exit 26 (Promised Land State Park/Tafton) to Exit 34 (Lords Valley/Dingmans Ferry) in Blooming Grove and Palmyra Townships, $108 million.
■ Reconstruction of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound from Mile 40 (Dingman Township) to Exit 46 (Milford) in Dingman and Milford Townships, $86 million.
■ Bridge rehabilitation on Harford Street (Route 209) over Sawkill Creek in Milford Borough, $7.2 million.
■ Bridge rehabilitation on Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6) over the Delaware River in Westfall Township, $22.5 million.
■ Shoulder widening along Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township, $5.3 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Promised Land Road (Route 390) over the outlet of Promised Land Lake in Greene Township, $5.9 million.
Susquehanna County
■ Bridge replacement on Fiddle Lake Road (Route 2046) over Tunkhannock Creek in Gibson Township, $710,000.
■ Bridge replacements on Route 706 over Snell Creek, over branch two of Wyalusing Creek, and over the east branch of Wyalusing Creek, Jessup and Rush Townships, $6.5 million.
■ Milling and filling, guiderail and cable median barrier installation, and traffic camera installation on Interstate 81, Lenox, Harford and Milford Townships, $38 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Main Street (Route 167) over Martins Creek, Lathrop Township, $7 million.
■ Pedestrian trail enhancements, Harmony Township, $1.3 million.
Wayne County
■ Bridge replacement on Goose Pond Road (Route 3008) over Ariel Creek in Salem Township, $1.9 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Cortez Road (Route 3018) over Middle Creek tributary, and Lake Quinn Road (Route 3020) over the Quinsigamund Lake tributary in South Canaan Township, $3.7 million.
■ Drainage improvement on Maple Avenue (Route 3032) in Texas Township, $526,000.
■ Bridge replacement on Purdytown Turnpike (Route 590) over the inlet to Finn Swamp in Paupack Township, $1.6 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Butternut Road (Route 3002) over Butternut Creek in Sterling Township, $317,000.
■ Bridge replacement on Sherman Road (Route 4043) over Branch Sherman Creek in Scott Township, $629,000.
■ Bridge replacement on Kinghill Road (Route 4010) over Shadigee Creek in Preston Township, $1 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Maple Grove Road (Route 4014) over Hiawatha Creek in Scott Township, $882,000.
■ Preservation of the Jones Creek Bridge on Route 348 in Salem Township, $1.1 million.
■ Bridge cleaning on Route 11 in several municipalities, $4.8 million.
■ Highway camera installation on Interstate 84 in Wayne and Pike Counties, and highway cameras and message sign installation along Route 6, the Casey Highway, $1.2 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Panther Road (Route 447) over Wallenpaupack Creek in Dreher Township, $871,500.
Wyoming County
■ Bridge replacement on Route 4002 over Little Mehoopany Creek, Mehoopany Township, $1.9 million.
■ Bridge replacement in Route 11 over a branch of Tunkhannock Creek, Clinton Township, $992,600.
■ Bridge replacement on Keelersburg Road (Route 2007) over a tributary of the Susquehanna River, Eaton Township, Wyoming County, $1.7 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Route 92 over Monroe Creek, Nicholson Township, $2.1 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Route 92 over Fitch Creek. Falls Township, $1.8 million.
■ Bridge replacement on Lower Mill City Road (Route 2021) over Beaver Creek, Overfield Township, $656,000.