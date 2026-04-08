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NEPA's Endless Mountains region one step closer to national recognition

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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NEPA's four-county Endless Mountains region is one step closer to national recognition

Designating the Endless Mountains a National Heritage Area could open up the four-county region to the rest of the world.

The Endless Mountains include Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. The area is one step closer to that national distinction.

Pa. data centers: How lawmakers are responding, from electricity and water use to tax breaks

Dozens of new data centers are planned or proposed throughout Pennsylvania. State lawmakers have introduced a flurry of legislation to address their rapid growth.

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UP TO DATE Endless MountainsBradford CountySullivan CountySusquehanna CountyWyoming CountyNational Heritage Area
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News