NEPA's Endless Mountains region one step closer to national recognition

NEPA's four-county Endless Mountains region is one step closer to national recognition

Designating the Endless Mountains a National Heritage Area could open up the four-county region to the rest of the world.

The Endless Mountains include Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. The area is one step closer to that national distinction.

Pa. data centers: How lawmakers are responding, from electricity and water use to tax breaks

Dozens of new data centers are planned or proposed throughout Pennsylvania. State lawmakers have introduced a flurry of legislation to address their rapid growth.