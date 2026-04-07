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Officials, DA push for bans on kratom sales and possession in Scranton

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Officials, district attorney push bans on kratom sales, possession in Scranton

The Scranton City Council plans to ban the sale and possession of kratom, a substance that officials portrayed Monday as increasingly addictive and potentially deadly.

At a Lackawanna County Courthouse news conference, City Councilman Patrick Flynn, the chief advocate for banning kratom sales locally, joined District Attorney Brian Gallagher and other officials to announce two ordinances to ban sales and possession in the city.

120,000 Pennsylvanians have dropped ACA health insurance since the loss of federal subsidies

More than 120,000 Pennsylvanians have dropped health insurance coverage through the state's marketplace this year.

Premium spikes and the loss of federal subsidies are playing a role.

BOOKMARKS: Reading recommendations for kids from a team of Pittston Area experts

Reading is a lifelong pursuit, and for many of us, it starts with the books read to us as children.

For some recommendations on the best books for kids, we decided to ask the experts — Teresa Luvender’s kindergarten class at Pittston Area Primary Center.

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UP TO DATE ScrantonLackawanna CountyPittston Area School DistrictAffordable Care Act
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News