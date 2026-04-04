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BOOKMARKS: Reading recommendations for kids from a team of Pittston Area experts

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Welcome to Bookmarks, where twice a month your friends, neighbors and fellow WVIA listeners recommend your next read.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Welcome to Bookmarks, where twice a month your friends, neighbors and fellow WVIA listeners recommend your next read.

Reading is a lifelong pursuit, and for many of us, it starts with the books read to us as children.

For some recommendations on the best books for kids, we decided to ask the experts — Teresa Luvender’s kindergarten class at Pittston Area Primary Center.

Enjoy!

Teresa Luvender
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Teresa Luvender

Teresa Luvender, Kindergarten Teacher, Pittston Area Primary Center

Book: "Thank You, Mr. Falker"
Author: Patricia Polacco

My favorite book to read to my students every year is called "Thank You, Mr. Falker," by Patricia Polacco, and it's basically just a story about a little girl who has a learning disability but doesn't realize it.

She struggles in school until she meets Mr. Falker, and Mr. Falker kind of makes some adaptations for her and plays on all of her strengths ... and just kind of teaches her how to overcome those learning disabilities as she goes on, which also then makes her become more accepted by the rest of the kids.

I read that story at the end of every school year, just to try to remind my kids that not everybody learns the same way. And moving forward, sometimes ... things are going to be hard, but you're going to find people to help you through it, and you're going to count on them, and you're just going to work a little bit harder.

Teresa Luvender recommends "Thank You, Mr. Falker"

Alexandra Reese
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Alexandra Reese

Alexandra Reese, kindergarten

Book: "If you Give a Moose a Muffin"
Author: Laura Numeroff

Because I like muffins.

Alexandra Reese recommends "If you Give a Moose a Muffin"

Delaney MacRae
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Delaney MacRae

Delaney MacRae, kindergarten

Books: "Pete the Cat"
Author: Eric Litwin
Illustrator: James Dean

In one part - in one book he was super funny.

Delaney MacRae recommends "Pete the Cat"

Kairo Seals
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Kairo Seals

Kairo Seals, kindergarten

Book: "The Easter Bunny Hunt"
Authors: Stacy Gregg and Sarah Jennings

It's about finding the Easter Bunny. It's a really, really good book.

Kairo Seals recommends "The Easter Bunny Hunt"

Dawson CoolBaugh
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
Dawson CoolBaugh

Dawson CoolBaugh, kindergarten

Book: "The Little Engine that Could"
Author: Watty Piper

I like the train book because it's my favorite book.

Dawson CoolBaugh recommends "The Little Engine that Could"

Ellie Fisher
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher, kindergarten

Book: "The Cat in the Hat"
Author: Dr. Seuss

I like the book "The Cat in the Hat" because he does adventures.

Ellie Fisher recommends "The Cat in the Hat"

Natalie Richelle Reese
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Natalie Richelle Reese

Natalie Richelle Reese, kindergarten

Book: "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse"
Author: Eric Carle

I like the book "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse" because I like art.

Natalie Richelle Reese recommends "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse"

Cypher Gogas
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Cypher Gogas

Cypher Gogas, kindergarten

Book: "Dragons Love Tacos"
Author: Adam Rubin
Illustrator: Daniel Salmieri

I like the book because I like how they eat the tacos and then they say it's spicy.

Cypher Gogas recommends "Dragons Love Tacos"

Kyle Cole-Ward
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Kyle Cole-Ward

Kyle Cole-Ward, kindergarten

Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books
Authors: Various

I watched it because there was one in my class.

Kyle Cole-Ward recommends "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books

Madilyn Hughes
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Madilyn Hughes

Madilyn Hughes, kindergarten

Book: "Pinkalicious"
Authors: Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann

I like "Pinkalicious" because I bought it.

The one girl with the purple, I love that part so much. And in the winter they sled together.

Madilyn Hughes recommends "Pinkalicious"

Aurora Lawrence
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Aurora Lawrence

Aurora Lawrence, kindergarten

Book: "If You Give a Moose a Muffin"
Author: Laura Numeroff

My favorite book is "If You Give a Moose a Muffin," because it's funny.

Aurora Lawrence recommends "If You Give a Moose a Muffin"

Elliana Balko
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
Elliana Balko

Elliana Balko, kindergarten

Book: "Mama Cat Has Three Kittens"*
Author: Denise Fleming

I like the kitty book because it's so good because the kitty gives birth and it's so cute.

*Author's note: Elliana's favorite book was not in the school library, so this is our best idea of the exact title.

Elliana Balko recommends "Mama Cat Has Three Kittens"

Brock Herron
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Brock Herron

Brock Herron, kindergarten

Book: "The Cat in the Hat"
Author: Dr. Seuss

I like "Cat in the Hat" because he does funny things in the book.

Brock Herron recommends "The Cat in the Hat"

Landon Farrell
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Landon Farrell

Landon Farrell, kindergarten

Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books
Authors: Various

I like Ninja Turtle books and I like Mikey because they're cool.

Landon Farrell recommends "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books

Veda Preston
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
Veda Preston

Veda Preston, kindergarten

Books: All
Authors: Various

My favorite book is all of them.

Veda Preston recommends her favorite books

Sarah Scinto

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Blanche and Smitty"
Author: Michele Malkin

I couldn’t resist chiming in this week to highlight one of my favorite books as a kid. It’s an underappreciated classic that deserves its time in the spotlight — at least in my opinion.

“Blanche and Smitty” by Michele Malkin is a quirky, fun story about a girl named Blanche and the cat she receives as a gift one day. She knows his name is Smitty because of course he has his own bowling shirt with his name on it.

I don’t know how many times I asked my parents to read this little book about these two unlikely friends figuring out how to live with one another. All these years later, some lines from the book are still part of our family lexicon of jokes.

In between the goofy, charming illustrations and quips, there’s a lesson on figuring out how to get along with anyone you meet, no matter how different they may seem. And most importantly, that coffee ice cream settles the stomach.

I have yet to meet anyone else who remembers this weird little book, so if you do, please let me know!

Sarah Scinto recommends "Blanche and Smitty"

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on April 18. April is National Poetry Month, so I’ll be looking for your favorite poets.

Want to talk about a book you love? Email sarahscinto@wvia.org with Bookmarks in the subject line.
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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News