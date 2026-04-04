BOOKMARKS: Reading recommendations for kids from a team of Pittston Area experts
Reading is a lifelong pursuit, and for many of us, it starts with the books read to us as children.
For some recommendations on the best books for kids, we decided to ask the experts — Teresa Luvender’s kindergarten class at Pittston Area Primary Center.
Enjoy!
Teresa Luvender, Kindergarten Teacher, Pittston Area Primary Center
Book: "Thank You, Mr. Falker"
Author: Patricia Polacco
My favorite book to read to my students every year is called "Thank You, Mr. Falker," by Patricia Polacco, and it's basically just a story about a little girl who has a learning disability but doesn't realize it.
She struggles in school until she meets Mr. Falker, and Mr. Falker kind of makes some adaptations for her and plays on all of her strengths ... and just kind of teaches her how to overcome those learning disabilities as she goes on, which also then makes her become more accepted by the rest of the kids.
I read that story at the end of every school year, just to try to remind my kids that not everybody learns the same way. And moving forward, sometimes ... things are going to be hard, but you're going to find people to help you through it, and you're going to count on them, and you're just going to work a little bit harder.
Alexandra Reese, kindergarten
Book: "If you Give a Moose a Muffin"
Author: Laura Numeroff
Because I like muffins.
Delaney MacRae, kindergarten
Books: "Pete the Cat"
Author: Eric Litwin
Illustrator: James Dean
In one part - in one book he was super funny.
Kairo Seals, kindergarten
Book: "The Easter Bunny Hunt"
Authors: Stacy Gregg and Sarah Jennings
It's about finding the Easter Bunny. It's a really, really good book.
Dawson CoolBaugh, kindergarten
Book: "The Little Engine that Could"
Author: Watty Piper
I like the train book because it's my favorite book.
Ellie Fisher, kindergarten
Book: "The Cat in the Hat"
Author: Dr. Seuss
I like the book "The Cat in the Hat" because he does adventures.
Natalie Richelle Reese, kindergarten
Book: "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse"
Author: Eric Carle
I like the book "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse" because I like art.
Cypher Gogas, kindergarten
Book: "Dragons Love Tacos"
Author: Adam Rubin
Illustrator: Daniel Salmieri
I like the book because I like how they eat the tacos and then they say it's spicy.
Kyle Cole-Ward, kindergarten
Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books
Authors: Various
I watched it because there was one in my class.
Madilyn Hughes, kindergarten
Book: "Pinkalicious"
Authors: Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann
I like "Pinkalicious" because I bought it.
The one girl with the purple, I love that part so much. And in the winter they sled together.
Aurora Lawrence, kindergarten
Book: "If You Give a Moose a Muffin"
Author: Laura Numeroff
My favorite book is "If You Give a Moose a Muffin," because it's funny.
Elliana Balko, kindergarten
Book: "Mama Cat Has Three Kittens"*
Author: Denise Fleming
I like the kitty book because it's so good because the kitty gives birth and it's so cute.
*Author's note: Elliana's favorite book was not in the school library, so this is our best idea of the exact title.
Brock Herron, kindergarten
Book: "The Cat in the Hat"
Author: Dr. Seuss
I like "Cat in the Hat" because he does funny things in the book.
Landon Farrell, kindergarten
Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books
Authors: Various
I like Ninja Turtle books and I like Mikey because they're cool.
Veda Preston, kindergarten
Books: All
Authors: Various
My favorite book is all of them.
Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter
Book: "Blanche and Smitty"
Author: Michele Malkin
I couldn’t resist chiming in this week to highlight one of my favorite books as a kid. It’s an underappreciated classic that deserves its time in the spotlight — at least in my opinion.
“Blanche and Smitty” by Michele Malkin is a quirky, fun story about a girl named Blanche and the cat she receives as a gift one day. She knows his name is Smitty because of course he has his own bowling shirt with his name on it.
I don’t know how many times I asked my parents to read this little book about these two unlikely friends figuring out how to live with one another. All these years later, some lines from the book are still part of our family lexicon of jokes.
In between the goofy, charming illustrations and quips, there’s a lesson on figuring out how to get along with anyone you meet, no matter how different they may seem. And most importantly, that coffee ice cream settles the stomach.
I have yet to meet anyone else who remembers this weird little book, so if you do, please let me know!
That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on April 18. April is National Poetry Month, so I’ll be looking for your favorite poets.