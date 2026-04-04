BOOKMARKS: Reading recommendations for kids from a team of Pittston Area experts

Reading is a lifelong pursuit, and for many of us, it starts with the books read to us as children.

For some recommendations on the best books for kids, we decided to ask the experts — Teresa Luvender’s kindergarten class at Pittston Area Primary Center.

Enjoy!

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Teresa Luvender

Teresa Luvender, Kindergarten Teacher, Pittston Area Primary Center

Book: "Thank You, Mr. Falker"

Author: Patricia Polacco

My favorite book to read to my students every year is called "Thank You, Mr. Falker," by Patricia Polacco, and it's basically just a story about a little girl who has a learning disability but doesn't realize it.

She struggles in school until she meets Mr. Falker, and Mr. Falker kind of makes some adaptations for her and plays on all of her strengths ... and just kind of teaches her how to overcome those learning disabilities as she goes on, which also then makes her become more accepted by the rest of the kids.

I read that story at the end of every school year, just to try to remind my kids that not everybody learns the same way. And moving forward, sometimes ... things are going to be hard, but you're going to find people to help you through it, and you're going to count on them, and you're just going to work a little bit harder.

Teresa Luvender recommends "Thank You, Mr. Falker" Listen • 0:51

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Alexandra Reese

Alexandra Reese, kindergarten

Book: "If you Give a Moose a Muffin"

Author: Laura Numeroff

Because I like muffins.

Alexandra Reese recommends "If you Give a Moose a Muffin" Listen • 0:07

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Delaney MacRae

Delaney MacRae, kindergarten

Books: "Pete the Cat"

Author: Eric Litwin

Illustrator: James Dean

In one part - in one book he was super funny.

Delaney MacRae recommends "Pete the Cat" Listen • 0:20

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Kairo Seals

Kairo Seals, kindergarten

Book: "The Easter Bunny Hunt"

Authors: Stacy Gregg and Sarah Jennings

It's about finding the Easter Bunny. It's a really, really good book.

Kairo Seals recommends "The Easter Bunny Hunt" Listen • 0:19

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Dawson CoolBaugh

Dawson CoolBaugh, kindergarten

Book: "The Little Engine that Could"

Author: Watty Piper

I like the train book because it's my favorite book.

Dawson CoolBaugh recommends "The Little Engine that Could" Listen • 0:14

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher, kindergarten

Book: "The Cat in the Hat"

Author: Dr. Seuss

I like the book "The Cat in the Hat" because he does adventures.

Ellie Fisher recommends "The Cat in the Hat" Listen • 0:09

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Natalie Richelle Reese

Natalie Richelle Reese, kindergarten

Book: "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse"

Author: Eric Carle

I like the book "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse" because I like art.

Natalie Richelle Reese recommends "The Artist who Painted a Blue Horse" Listen • 0:13

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Cypher Gogas

Cypher Gogas, kindergarten

Book: "Dragons Love Tacos"

Author: Adam Rubin

Illustrator: Daniel Salmieri

I like the book because I like how they eat the tacos and then they say it's spicy.

Cypher Gogas recommends "Dragons Love Tacos" Listen • 0:23

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Kyle Cole-Ward

Kyle Cole-Ward, kindergarten

Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books

Authors: Various

I watched it because there was one in my class.

Kyle Cole-Ward recommends "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books Listen • 0:10

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Madilyn Hughes

Madilyn Hughes, kindergarten

Book: "Pinkalicious"

Authors: Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann

I like "Pinkalicious" because I bought it.

The one girl with the purple, I love that part so much. And in the winter they sled together.

Madilyn Hughes recommends "Pinkalicious" Listen • 0:16

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Aurora Lawrence

Aurora Lawrence, kindergarten

Book: "If You Give a Moose a Muffin"

Author: Laura Numeroff

My favorite book is "If You Give a Moose a Muffin," because it's funny.

Aurora Lawrence recommends "If You Give a Moose a Muffin" Listen • 0:13

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Elliana Balko

Elliana Balko, kindergarten

Book: "Mama Cat Has Three Kittens"*

Author: Denise Fleming

I like the kitty book because it's so good because the kitty gives birth and it's so cute.

*Author's note: Elliana's favorite book was not in the school library, so this is our best idea of the exact title.

Elliana Balko recommends "Mama Cat Has Three Kittens" Listen • 0:13

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Brock Herron

Brock Herron, kindergarten

Book: "The Cat in the Hat"

Author: Dr. Seuss

I like "Cat in the Hat" because he does funny things in the book.

Brock Herron recommends "The Cat in the Hat" Listen • 0:14

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Landon Farrell

Landon Farrell, kindergarten

Book: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books

Authors: Various

I like Ninja Turtle books and I like Mikey because they're cool.

Landon Farrell recommends "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" books Listen • 0:12

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Veda Preston

Veda Preston, kindergarten

Books: All

Authors: Various

My favorite book is all of them.

Veda Preston recommends her favorite books Listen • 0:05

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Blanche and Smitty"

Author: Michele Malkin

I couldn’t resist chiming in this week to highlight one of my favorite books as a kid. It’s an underappreciated classic that deserves its time in the spotlight — at least in my opinion.

“Blanche and Smitty” by Michele Malkin is a quirky, fun story about a girl named Blanche and the cat she receives as a gift one day. She knows his name is Smitty because of course he has his own bowling shirt with his name on it.

I don’t know how many times I asked my parents to read this little book about these two unlikely friends figuring out how to live with one another. All these years later, some lines from the book are still part of our family lexicon of jokes.

In between the goofy, charming illustrations and quips, there’s a lesson on figuring out how to get along with anyone you meet, no matter how different they may seem. And most importantly, that coffee ice cream settles the stomach.

I have yet to meet anyone else who remembers this weird little book, so if you do, please let me know!

Sarah Scinto recommends "Blanche and Smitty" Listen • 0:57

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on April 18. April is National Poetry Month, so I’ll be looking for your favorite poets.