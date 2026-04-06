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Diocese of Scranton welcomes more than 300 new Catholics over Easter weekend

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Diocese of Scranton, echoing national trends, welcomes over 300 new Catholics at Easter

The Diocese of Scranton went into Easter weekend preparing to welcome over 300 new Catholics into the church.

Catholic dioceses around the country are seeing significant increases in new members. The National Catholic Register newspaper last week reported that among those seeing the biggest spikes are three other Pennsylvania dioceses -- Altoona-Johnstown, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia.

NEWS VOICES: Previewing ballot challenges and contested races ahead of the 2026 Primary Election

This week, WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins host Sarah Scinto for a preview of the upcoming 2026 primary election.

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UP TO DATE Diocese of ScrantonEasterPrimary electionElection 2026
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News