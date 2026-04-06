Diocese of Scranton welcomes more than 300 new Catholics over Easter weekend

Diocese of Scranton, echoing national trends, welcomes over 300 new Catholics at Easter

The Diocese of Scranton went into Easter weekend preparing to welcome over 300 new Catholics into the church.

Catholic dioceses around the country are seeing significant increases in new members. The National Catholic Register newspaper last week reported that among those seeing the biggest spikes are three other Pennsylvania dioceses -- Altoona-Johnstown, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia.

NEWS VOICES: Previewing ballot challenges and contested races ahead of the 2026 Primary Election

This week, WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins host Sarah Scinto for a preview of the upcoming 2026 primary election.