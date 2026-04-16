Catholic school in Williamsport announces four-day school week, joins growing trend

Starting this fall, students at a Catholic secondary school in Lycoming County won’t be in class on Fridays.

Instead, students will have more time for tutoring, career exploration and family, leaders of Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School in Williamsport announced Thursday.

The 84-student school, part of the Diocese of Scranton, could become a model as the system seeks to increase both enrollment and opportunities.

“As a private Catholic institution, we have a unique responsibility to lead with courage and innovation,” Principal Alisia McNamee said. “We are moving away from the status quo to create a schedule that honors family as the primary educator, while equipping our students with the soft skills and professional exposure that traditional classrooms alone cannot provide.”

The school’s future four-day schedule — growing in popularity nationwide — is believed to be the first in Northeast or Northcentral Pennsylvania. Only Bishop McCort High School, located in Johnstown, Cambria County, has implemented the shorter week, according to the Diocese of Scranton.

More than 2,100 public schools in 26 states were on four-day weeks as of the fall, according to NPR .

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The school in Williamsport is named in honor of Saint John Neumann, the first American bishop to be canonized and a tireless advocate for Catholic education.

How a four-day schedule works

The Saint John Neumann Regional Academy consists of two campuses: one for elementary and one for junior/senior high school students.

While the schedule at the elementary level remains unchanged, sixth through 12th-grade students will have longer school days Monday through Thursday. Classes will begin at 7:45 a.m. and run through 3 p.m., instead of the current 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. schedule.

The switch is possible due to a change in state school code, which went into effect during the 2023-24 school year. Law now allows schools to meet a minimum of hours, instead of only a minimum of instructional days. Public and private schools must provide a minimum of either 180 days of instruction for pupils, or 900 hours of instruction for elementary students and 990 hours of instruction for secondary students.

Saint John Neumann’s model will exceed instructional requirements, leaders said.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Saint John Neumann teacher Terra Thomke works her students in class on Thursday.

Public schools that have made the change cite savings from busing, substitute teachers and food services with four-day weeks, noting teacher recruitment and retention as the top reasons for making the switch.

Staff at Saint John Neumann will work four longer days and have the chance to earn stipends on Fridays for tutoring and other activities.

There is not much of a financial savings, but potential benefits can include increased attendance, increased mental well-being, and decreased disciplinary issues, said Kristen Donohue, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Scranton.

“This innovative plan for the schedule for the upcoming school year is going to benefit students, academically, spiritually, emotionally and, you know, physically too for some of our students,” said Donohue, adding that some students have drives of close to an hour to get to school. Saint John Neumann is the only Catholic school in Lycoming County and the only one within a 50-mile radius.

The diocese will evaluate how the schedule is working throughout the two-year pilot program.

“I'm confident that it will work here in Williamsport, and I think it's a good fit here in Williamsport,” Donohue said. “Certainly the other high schools will be interested to see how this turns out, and I'm sure it will spark conversations.”

Leaders identified the school as a focus area to both retain current and attract new students.

“I will tell you that what we do have is something truly special here in Williamsport, and we want to share that with as many students as we possibly can and invite as many families as we possibly can,” Donohue said.

Plans for Fridays

Chris Miller, a science teacher in the diocese for 30 years, looks forward to more focused instructional time on Mondays through Thursdays.

“And then on the Friday, it's really a sky's the limit. What do you want to do? What do you want to be? It's all there,” she said. “I think it's a model that's going to catch… and it's just an honor to be able to be part of it at the beginning here.”

On Fridays, students will have the opportunity for tutoring, to explore college and/or career options, volunteer, take school field trips and participate in their church. The school made the change after meeting with students and families, who overwhelmingly supported the change.

Sophomore Karrah Bair wants to be an ultrasound tech when she graduates. On Fridays, she will be paired with a healthcare system to learn more about the career.

“I think it's a great opportunity on Fridays where we can go and learn real-world scenarios,” she said.

Sophomore Monica Frasca looks forward to one fewer day of a nearly two-hour round-trip to school, but also for the new things to learn on Fridays.

“The Fridays sound great, and there will be opportunities for things that they couldn't teach us in the school to be available, like culinary, which is what I would like to go into,” she said.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Leaders of Saint John Neumann Regional Academy, including Chad Greevy, assistant principal; Kristen Donohue, diocesan superintendent; Alisia McNamee, prinicpal; and the Rev. David Bechtel, chaplain, spoke at Thursday's announcement.

A prayer for the future

During Thursday’s announcement, the Rev. David Bechtel asked those in attendance to pray. The school chaplain said they gathered with joyful hearts — because Christ is risen and because the school was officially announcing the new educational model.

“Joyful and excited as we are, we know that we cannot do anything without you, Lord,” Bechtel said. “You are the reason this school exists. You are the ultimate reason we are here today. We pray that you will bless us as we announce the introduction of this new educational model for the next academic year.”

The school, 901 Penn St. in Williamsport, will host a spring open house on Tuesday, May 5, from 4-7 p.m.