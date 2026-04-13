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Diocese of Scranton bishop 'saddened,' 'dismayed' over Trump's comments about pope, AI image

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrates mass in Spanish for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, issued a statement on Monday criticizing remarks made by President Donald Trump.

The bishop of the Diocese of Scranton is "saddened" by critical comments President Donald Trump made about Pope Leo XIV and "dismayed" by the AI-generated image posted by the president that seemingly portrays him in the place of Jesus Christ.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera issued a statement Monday after Trump called the pope “weak” and “terrible” in a post on social media, and then posted — and later deleted — the image of himself appearing to anoint the sick.

President Donald Trump posted, and later deleted, this AI-generated image on Sunday.
President Donald Trump posted, and later deleted, this AI-generated image on Sunday.

Bambera quotes the pope's words from Saturday's Prayer Vigil for Peace, saying the pope spoke from the heart of the gospel: “War divides; hope unites. Arrogance tramples upon others; love lifts up. Idolatry blinds us; the living God enlightens.”

“I am praying for the president, that he may be guided by wisdom, humility and a sincere pursuit of peace,” Bambera said in his statement. “I am also praying for Pope Leo that he may be strengthened to continue speaking boldly for peace and justice, even in the face of criticism … Blessed are the peacemakers!”

Trump’s comments came after the pope last week urged him to end the war in Iran and criticized the president's threats to “wipe out” Iranian civilization.

In a post on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump called the pope “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela,” the post reads in part. “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

The pope responded to the comments, saying he did not fear the Trump administration.

Trump deleted the image of himself wearing a biblical-style robe on Monday, claiming he thought the image depicted himself as a doctor.

The Diocese of Allentown shared a statement on Facebook issued by Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops: “I am disheartened that the president chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”
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Local Diocese of ScrantonJoseph BamberaDonald TrumpPope Leo XIV
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News