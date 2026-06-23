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WVIA News wants to know what issues matter to you the most as the midterm elections approach

WVIA | By Faith Golay | WVIA News
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Election logo 2026
WVIA NEWS

This November's elections will be closely watched around Pennsylvania and across the country as voters' decisions could shift the balance of power in Harrisburg and Washington for years to come.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter most to you as the midterms approach. We invite you to share your thoughts by taking our 2026 election survey. Your answers will help us formulate questions for candidates.

Your responses also will guide our election preview stories, addressing the issues that matter most to residents in the 22 counties WVIA serves on radio, television and the web across northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Survey link

Tags
Local Election 2026Voter's GuideMidterm electionVotersVoters' survey
Faith Golay | WVIA News
Faith Golay comes to WVIA from the Times-Tribune, bringing more than 29 years of experience to the news editor position.

You can email Faith at faithgolay@wvia.org
See stories by Faith Golay | WVIA News
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