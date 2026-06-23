WVIA News wants to know what issues matter to you the most as the midterm elections approach

This November's elections will be closely watched around Pennsylvania and across the country as voters' decisions could shift the balance of power in Harrisburg and Washington for years to come.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter most to you as the midterms approach. We invite you to share your thoughts by taking our 2026 election survey. Your answers will help us formulate questions for candidates.

Your responses also will guide our election preview stories, addressing the issues that matter most to residents in the 22 counties WVIA serves on radio, television and the web across northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Survey link