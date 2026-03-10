Four incumbent state legislators face challengers in upcoming primary election
For the first time since she first ran for the office, state Sen. Lisa Baker will have to defeat a primary election opponent to earn another four-year term.
Tyler Meyers, a Luzerne County resident, filed nominating petitions to challenge Baker for the Republican nomination for the 20th Senate District seat in the May 19 primary election.
Baker, also a Luzerne County resident, defeated four challengers to win the Republican nomination in her first Senate race in 2006. Since then, she hasn’t faced any Republican opposition in four re-election races and easily defeated Democratic candidates in the heavily Republican district.
The winner will face Jackie Baker, no relation, of Susquehanna County, in the Nov. 3 general election. Jackie Baker is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. She lost to Lisa Baker four years ago by a more than 2 to 1 margin.
Baker isn’t the only incumbent state legislator in northeast Pennsylvania facing a primary challenge.
In the 22nd Senate District, Jeffrey Lake will take on incumbent Sen. Marty Flynn for the Democratic nomination. Flynn, who won a special election to replace John Blake in 2021, is seeking his second full four-year term.
The winner will face Sharon Soltis Sparano, who is unopposed for Republican nomination.
In the 115th House District, Rep. Maureen Madden, seeking a sixth two-year term, will face Anna Lopez for the Democratic nomination. Republican Richard Szabo will face the winner.
In the 117th District, first-term Rep. Jamie Walsh will face William Jones for the Republican nomination. Jeremy Benscoter, unopposed for the Democratic nomination, awaits the winner.
Here is a list of the state and federal candidates by district number and the area the district covers. Some districts contain only part of a county. The list may change because the deadline for filing nominating petitions is today at 5 p.m.
PA. HOUSE:
DISTRICT 68 (Bradford/Tioga)
- Rep. Clint Owlett, Republican, Morris Twp., Tioga
- Quentin Joseph Gee, Democratic, Gaines Twp., Tioga
DISTRICT 76 (Clinton/Union)
- Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, Republican, Wayne Twp., Clinton.
DISTRICT 83 (Lycoming/Union)
- Rep. Jamie Flick, Republican, Armstrong Twp., Lycoming.
DISTRICT 84 (Lycoming/Sullivan)
- Rep. Joe Hamm, Republican, Hepburn Twp., Lycoming.
DISTRICT 85 (Union, Snyder, Mifflin and Juniata)
- Rep. David Rowe, Republican, East Buffalo Twp., Union.
DISTRICT 107 (Northumberland/Schuylkill)
- Rep. Joanne Stehr, Republican, Hegins Twp., Schuylkill;
DISTRICT 108 (Montour/Northumberland)
- Rep. Michael Stender, Republican, Upper Augusta Twp., Northumberland.
DISTRICT 109 (Columbia)
- Rep. Robert Leadbeter III, Republican, Catawissa Twp.;
- Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel, Democratic
DISTRICT 110 (Bradford/Wyoming)
- Rep. Tina Pickett, Republican, Wysox Twp., Bradford;
- Pamela Hemann, Democratic, Meshoppen Twp., Wyoming.
DISTRICT 111 (Susquehanna/Wayne)
- Rep. Jonathan Fritz, Republican, Honesdale
- Kyle T. Devlin, Democratic, Susquehanna Depot, Susquehanna
DISTRICT 112 (Lackawanna)
- Rep. Kyle Mullins, Democratic, Blakely.
DISTRICT 113 (Lackawanna)
- Rep. Kyle Donahue, Democratic, Scranton
- Lucas O’Brien, Republican, Moscow
DISTRICT 114 (Lackawanna)
- Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Democratic, Waverly Twp.
- Robert Logan Lombardo, Republican, Clarks Summit
DISTRICT 115 (Monroe)
- Rep. Maureen Madden, Democratic, Coolbaugh Twp.
- Anna Lopez, Democratic, Coolbaugh Twp.
- Richard Szabo, Republican, Coolbaugh Twp.
DISTRICT 116 (Luzerne/Schuylkill)
- Rep. Dane Watro Jr., Republican, Kline Twp., Schuylkill
DISTRICT 117 (Luzerne)
- Rep. Jamie Walsh, Republican, Ross Twp.
- William Jones, Republican, Dorrance Twp.
- Jeremy Benscoter, Democratic, Hunlock Twp.
DISTRICT 118 (Luzerne/Lackawanna)
- Rep. Jim Haddock, Democratic, Pittston Twp., Luzerne
- Luzerne County Councilman John F. Lombardo, Republican, Pittston City, Luzerne
DISTRICT 119 (Luzerne)
- Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Republican, Hanover Twp.
- Lauren McCurdy, Democratic, Wright Twp.
DISTRICT 120 (Luzerne)
- Rep. Brenda Pugh, Republican, Dallas Twp.
- Fern Leard, Democratic, Dallas Twp.
- Luzerne County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, Democratic, Wyoming.
DISTRICT 121 (Luzerne)
- Michael Stadulis, Democratic, Wilkes-Barre
- Jessica McClay, Democratic, Wilkes-Barre
- Michael D. Harostock III, Republican, Bear Creek Village
DISTRICT 122 (Carbon)
- Rep. Doyle Heffley, Republican, Lower Towamensing Twp., Carbon
DISTRICT 123 (Schuylkill)
- Rep. Tim Twardzik, Republican, Butler Twp.
DISTRICT 124 (Berks/Schuylkill)
- Rep. Jamie Barton, Republican, East Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill
- Tina Burns, Democratic, Tamaqua, Schuylkill
DISTRICT 139 (Wayne/Pike)
- Rep. Jeffrey Olsommer, Republican, Sterling Twp., Wayne
- Dominique N. Azzollini, Democratic, Dingman Twp., Pike
DISTRICT 176 (Monroe)
- Rep. Jack Rader Jr., Republican, Jackson Twp.
DISTRICT 189 (Monroe/Pike)
- Rep. Tarah Probst, Democratic, Stroudsburg, Monroe
- Danica Hartenfels, Republican, Smithfield Twp., Monroe
PA. SENATE
DISTRICT 20 (Luzerne/Pike/Susquehanna/Wayne/Wyoming)
- Sen. Lisa Baker, Republican, Lehman Twp., Luzerne
- Tyler Meyers, Republican, Sugar Notch, Luzerne
- Jackie Baker, Democratic, Liberty Twp., Susquehanna
DISTRICT 22 (Lackawanna/Luzerne)
- Sen. Marty Flynn, Democratic, Dunmore, Lackawanna
- Jeffrey Lake, Democratic, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna
- Sharon Soltis Sparano, Republican, LaPlume Twp., Lackawanna
DISTRICT 40 (Lackawanna/Monroe)
- Sen. Rosemary Brown, Republican, Middle Smithfield Twp., Monroe
- Brian Wrightston, Democratic, Archbald, Lackawanna
U.S. HOUSE
DISTRICT 7 (Monroe/Northampton/Lehigh)
- Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, Republican, Lower Macungie Twp., Lehigh
- Lamont McClure, Democratic, Bethlehem Twp., Northampton
- Carol Obando-Derstine, Democratic, Upper Saucon Twp., Lehigh
- Ryan Crosswell, Democratic, Allentown, Lehigh
- Bob Brooks, Democratic, Moore Twp., Northampton
DISTRICT 8 (Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe/Pike/Wayne)
- U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Republican, Dallas Twp., Luzerne
- Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Democratic, Lackawanna
DISTRICT 9 (Luzerne/Berks/Bradford/Columbia/Lebanon/Luzerne/ Lycoming/Montour/Northumberland/Schuylkill/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Wyoming)
- U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Republican, Jackson Twp., Luzerne
- Rachel Wallace, Democratic, East Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill
DISTRICT 15 (Armstrong/Cameron/Centre/Clarion/Clearfield/Clinton/Elk/Forest/Indiana/Jefferson/Lycoming/McKean/Potter/Snyder/Tioga/Union/Venango/Warren)
- Rep. Glenn Thompson, Republican, Howard Twp., Centre
- Ray Bilger, Democratic, College Twp., Centre