Four incumbent state legislators face challengers in upcoming primary election

For the first time since she first ran for the office, state Sen. Lisa Baker will have to defeat a primary election opponent to earn another four-year term.

Tyler Meyers, a Luzerne County resident, filed nominating petitions to challenge Baker for the Republican nomination for the 20th Senate District seat in the May 19 primary election.

Baker, also a Luzerne County resident, defeated four challengers to win the Republican nomination in her first Senate race in 2006. Since then, she hasn’t faced any Republican opposition in four re-election races and easily defeated Democratic candidates in the heavily Republican district.

The winner will face Jackie Baker, no relation, of Susquehanna County, in the Nov. 3 general election. Jackie Baker is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. She lost to Lisa Baker four years ago by a more than 2 to 1 margin.

Baker isn’t the only incumbent state legislator in northeast Pennsylvania facing a primary challenge.

In the 22nd Senate District, Jeffrey Lake will take on incumbent Sen. Marty Flynn for the Democratic nomination. Flynn, who won a special election to replace John Blake in 2021, is seeking his second full four-year term.

The winner will face Sharon Soltis Sparano, who is unopposed for Republican nomination.

In the 115th House District, Rep. Maureen Madden, seeking a sixth two-year term, will face Anna Lopez for the Democratic nomination. Republican Richard Szabo will face the winner.

In the 117th District, first-term Rep. Jamie Walsh will face William Jones for the Republican nomination. Jeremy Benscoter, unopposed for the Democratic nomination, awaits the winner.

Here is a list of the state and federal candidates by district number and the area the district covers. Some districts contain only part of a county. The list may change because the deadline for filing nominating petitions is today at 5 p.m.

PA. HOUSE:

DISTRICT 68 (Bradford/Tioga)

Rep. Clint Owlett, Republican, Morris Twp., Tioga

Quentin Joseph Gee, Democratic, Gaines Twp., Tioga

DISTRICT 76 (Clinton/Union)

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, Republican, Wayne Twp., Clinton.

DISTRICT 83 (Lycoming/Union)

Rep. Jamie Flick, Republican, Armstrong Twp., Lycoming.

DISTRICT 84 (Lycoming/Sullivan)

Rep. Joe Hamm, Republican, Hepburn Twp., Lycoming.

DISTRICT 85 (Union, Snyder, Mifflin and Juniata)

Rep. David Rowe, Republican, East Buffalo Twp., Union.

DISTRICT 107 (Northumberland/Schuylkill)

Rep. Joanne Stehr, Republican, Hegins Twp., Schuylkill;

DISTRICT 108 (Montour/Northumberland)

Rep. Michael Stender, Republican, Upper Augusta Twp., Northumberland.

DISTRICT 109 (Columbia)

Rep. Robert Leadbeter III, Republican, Catawissa Twp.;

Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel, Democratic

DISTRICT 110 (Bradford/Wyoming)

Rep. Tina Pickett, Republican, Wysox Twp., Bradford;

Pamela Hemann, Democratic, Meshoppen Twp., Wyoming.

DISTRICT 111 (Susquehanna/Wayne)

Rep. Jonathan Fritz, Republican, Honesdale

Kyle T. Devlin, Democratic, Susquehanna Depot, Susquehanna

DISTRICT 112 (Lackawanna)

Rep. Kyle Mullins, Democratic, Blakely.

DISTRICT 113 (Lackawanna)

Rep. Kyle Donahue, Democratic, Scranton

Lucas O’Brien, Republican, Moscow

DISTRICT 114 (Lackawanna)

Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Democratic, Waverly Twp.

Robert Logan Lombardo, Republican, Clarks Summit

DISTRICT 115 (Monroe)

Rep. Maureen Madden, Democratic, Coolbaugh Twp.

Anna Lopez, Democratic, Coolbaugh Twp.

Richard Szabo, Republican, Coolbaugh Twp.

DISTRICT 116 (Luzerne/Schuylkill)

Rep. Dane Watro Jr., Republican, Kline Twp., Schuylkill

DISTRICT 117 (Luzerne)

Rep. Jamie Walsh, Republican, Ross Twp.

William Jones, Republican, Dorrance Twp.

Jeremy Benscoter, Democratic, Hunlock Twp.

DISTRICT 118 (Luzerne/Lackawanna)

Rep. Jim Haddock, Democratic, Pittston Twp., Luzerne

Luzerne County Councilman John F. Lombardo, Republican, Pittston City, Luzerne

DISTRICT 119 (Luzerne)

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Republican, Hanover Twp.

Lauren McCurdy, Democratic, Wright Twp.

DISTRICT 120 (Luzerne)

Rep. Brenda Pugh, Republican, Dallas Twp.

Fern Leard, Democratic, Dallas Twp.

Luzerne County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, Democratic, Wyoming.



DISTRICT 121 (Luzerne)

Michael Stadulis, Democratic, Wilkes-Barre

Jessica McClay, Democratic, Wilkes-Barre

Michael D. Harostock III, Republican, Bear Creek Village

DISTRICT 122 (Carbon)

Rep. Doyle Heffley, Republican, Lower Towamensing Twp., Carbon

DISTRICT 123 (Schuylkill)

Rep. Tim Twardzik, Republican, Butler Twp.

DISTRICT 124 (Berks/Schuylkill)

Rep. Jamie Barton, Republican, East Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill

Tina Burns, Democratic, Tamaqua, Schuylkill

DISTRICT 139 (Wayne/Pike)

Rep. Jeffrey Olsommer, Republican, Sterling Twp., Wayne

Dominique N. Azzollini, Democratic, Dingman Twp., Pike

DISTRICT 176 (Monroe)

Rep. Jack Rader Jr., Republican, Jackson Twp.

DISTRICT 189 (Monroe/Pike)

Rep. Tarah Probst, Democratic, Stroudsburg, Monroe

Danica Hartenfels, Republican, Smithfield Twp., Monroe

PA. SENATE

DISTRICT 20 (Luzerne/Pike/Susquehanna/Wayne/Wyoming)

Sen. Lisa Baker, Republican, Lehman Twp., Luzerne

Tyler Meyers, Republican, Sugar Notch, Luzerne

Jackie Baker, Democratic, Liberty Twp., Susquehanna

DISTRICT 22 (Lackawanna/Luzerne)

Sen. Marty Flynn, Democratic, Dunmore, Lackawanna

Jeffrey Lake, Democratic, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna

Sharon Soltis Sparano, Republican, LaPlume Twp., Lackawanna

DISTRICT 40 (Lackawanna/Monroe)

Sen. Rosemary Brown, Republican, Middle Smithfield Twp., Monroe

Brian Wrightston, Democratic, Archbald, Lackawanna

U.S. HOUSE

DISTRICT 7 (Monroe/Northampton/Lehigh)

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, Republican, Lower Macungie Twp., Lehigh

Lamont McClure, Democratic, Bethlehem Twp., Northampton

Carol Obando-Derstine, Democratic, Upper Saucon Twp., Lehigh

Ryan Crosswell, Democratic, Allentown, Lehigh

Bob Brooks, Democratic, Moore Twp., Northampton

DISTRICT 8 (Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe/Pike/Wayne)

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Republican, Dallas Twp., Luzerne

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Democratic, Lackawanna

DISTRICT 9 (Luzerne/Berks/Bradford/Columbia/Lebanon/Luzerne/ Lycoming/Montour/Northumberland/Schuylkill/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Wyoming)

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Republican, Jackson Twp., Luzerne

Rachel Wallace, Democratic, East Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill

DISTRICT 15 (Armstrong/Cameron/Centre/Clarion/Clearfield/Clinton/Elk/Forest/Indiana/Jefferson/Lycoming/McKean/Potter/Snyder/Tioga/Union/Venango/Warren)